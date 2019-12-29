rain

A woman crosses over Douglas Street using a pedestrian bridge near 15th Street as rain falls in downtown Omaha in November.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

After Saturday's record-setting rainy weather, snow is on tap to close out the weekend in Omaha.

The Omaha area could begin to see snowfall by 3 p.m. Sunday, said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

That possibility will continue through 3 a.m. Monday. During that period, the chance for snow will be about 30% to 40%.

"It shouldn't amount to much," Fajman said. "We shouldn't see any higher than an inch."

Lincoln has an even lower chance for snow than Omaha, Fajman said. The far northeastern part of the state, near Knox, Pierce and Wayne Counties, has the best chance for snow.

Saturday's precipitation set daily rainfall records in eastern Nebraska, according to the weather service.

Omaha's 1.76 inches bested a 1972 record of 0.60. It was the third-wettest December day in the city since the weather service began tracking such data.

Lincoln's 2.12 inches, the capital city's second-wettest day in December, beat a record of 0.33, also set in 1972.

Norfolk's 0.62 inches topped a record of 0.29 set in 1948.

Elsewhere in the state, heavy snowfall caused hazardous road conditions.

Broken Bow recorded about 11 inches, Bassett got 6½, Valentine received 4 inches and North Platte got 3½.

Snow continued to fall throughout central and north-central Nebraska on Sunday morning, said Ed Townsend, a meteorologist in the weather service's North Platte office.

The North Platte area could get another 1 to 2 inches of snow Sunday, Townsend said. North-central Nebraska, from Ainsworth and O'Neill north, could see another 4 to 7 inches, he said.

The additional snow and gusty winds could continue to create unsafe driving conditions, he said. Many roads were reported to be partially or completely covered. Blowing snow had decreased visibility for drivers.

The winter weather was expected to taper off sometime Sunday night.

