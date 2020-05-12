LINCOLN — All but one incumbent state senator made it through Tuesday’s primary election in good shape.
But State Sen. Andrew La Grone of Gretna trailed challenger Jen Day in his bid to hang on to the northwest Sarpy County’s District 49. The two will meet again in November.
La Grone, an attorney and former legislative legal counsel, was appointed to his seat by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2018. This is his first campaign for office. Day founded and owns a small business in Omaha.
A win by Day would represent a pickup of one seat by Democrats in the Nebraska Legislature.
But the primary also points to the possibility that Republicans could win back two open districts, where Democratic incumbents are term-limited. In both districts, Republican candidates were leading in the polls against Democratic opponents.
The Legislature is nonpartisan, meaning senators appear on the ballot and serve without regard to party affiliation. However, party affiliation often plays a major part in the campaigns.
District 9
John Cavanaugh, an assistant Douglas County public defender and brother to current Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, will face Marque Snow, the president of the Omaha Public Schools board, in November. The two registered Democrats will battle to represent a midtown Omaha district now held by Sen. Sara Howard, who is term-limited.
District 11
Fred Conley, a well-known politician who has held several elected offices, led a seven-person field in the race to represent North Omaha. Terrell McKinney, a law student endorsed by legislative icon Sen. Ernie Chambers, appeared to be in second place but had only a narrow lead against Dennis Womack, a former Douglas County deputy election commissioner. All three are registered Democrats. The winner will succeed Chambers, who is being term-limited out of office for a second time.
District 31
Two candidates who both worked for the Millard Public Schools are headed for a match up this fall. Rich Pahls, a registered Republican and former school administrator, is trying to reclaim the seat he held until being term-limited out in 2013. Tim Royers, a registered Democrat and high school teacher, has been endorsed by the current Sen. Rick Kolowski, who is term-limited.
District 45
Susan Hester, a retired Bellevue Public Schools teacher, claimed the lead over Rita Sanders, a former Bellevue mayor, in the race to represent eastern Sarpy County. Hester, a Democrat, and Sanders, a Republican, both will advance and meet again in November. They are vying to succeed Sen. Sue Crawford, who is term-limited.
District 1
Sen. Julie Slama of Peru claimed a substantial lead in her bid to hang on to the seat that Ricketts appointed her to in 2018. She faced two opponents in a hard-fought race that pitted different factions of the Republican Party against each other. Janet Palmtag, a Nebraska City real estate agent, came in second and will advance to the November election.
District 29
The two best-funded candidates in the race to represent south central Lincoln emerged from a six-person field in Tuesday’s primary. Jacob Campbell, a registered Republican with backing from several prominent GOP figures, had the lead. Eliot Bostar, a registered Democrat with support from several leading Democrats, was in second place. The winner in November will replace Sen. Kate Bolz, who is term-limited.
District 21
Brodey Weber, a businessman with a history of community involvement, claimed second place in the race to represent northwest Lincoln and Lancaster County. That means he will take on incumbent Sen. Mike Hilgers, a Lincoln attorney and registered Republican, this fall. Weber is a registered Democrat.
