Berlin Wall's fall stokes memories of lost hopes in Russia (copy)

Hundreds of Berliners climb on top of the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg Gate on Nov. 10, 1989, demanding in a peaceful protest that the wall will be pulled down. When the Berlin Wall fell, the Soviet Union stepped back, letting East Germany's communist government collapse and then quickly accepting German unification.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tuesday

Presentation: “When the Walls Came Down: Freedom of Movement as a Human Right,” by Jeannette Gabriel, director of the Schwalb Center for Israel and Jewish Studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and Laura Alexander, assistant professor of religious studies at UNO. UNO Criss Library exhibit space. Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Presentation: “We Were Lucky to Survive: The Real and Terrifying Story of the Berlin Wall’s Unexpected Fall” by Jeffrey Engel, director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University. UNO Community Engagement Center, Rooms 230-231. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

“Good Bye, Lenin!”: The 2003 film explores the fall of the Berlin Wall through a Rip Van Winkle-like comedy in which a son tries to protect his mother, who has awakened from a coma after suffering a heart attack. She’s not supposed to experience any surprises, so her son tries to hide the fact that the Berlin Wall has essentially fallen and make her think things in East Germany are exactly the same. Gwyneth Cliver, associate professor of German at UNO, will give the introduction. Film Streams Ruth Sokolof Theater, 1340 Mike Fahey St. 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Thursday

Presentation: “Political Paint: Graffiti and the Berlin Wall,” by Adrian Duran, UNO associate professor of art. UNO Community Engagement Center, Rooms 230-231. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public. To reserve parking, contact mglee@unomaha.edu. Contact Film Streams to reserve free tickets for the film showing.

Event sponsors include: UNO and various departments, Humanities Nebraska, Film Streams and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

erin.grace@owh.com, 402-444-1136

Metro columnist

Columnist Erin Grace has covered a variety of beats since she started at The World-Herald in 1998 — from education to City Hall and from the city's western suburbs to its inner-city neighborhoods.

Recommended for you

