Sam Hohman and Tyler Owen have been chosen to lead the two committees responsible for planning the 2020 Aksarben Ball.
Hohman has been named the Women’s Ball Committee’s new chair. Owen, from the board of governors, will lead the Aksarben Ball Committee.
Celebrating the 125th year of Aksarben, the 2020 ball will be held Oct. 17 at CHI Health Center. The event raises money for Aksarben scholarships, workforce development and community grants.
Hohman’s previous work with the committee has included service as production chairman for this year’s ball as well as page luncheon chairman and production assistant for the 2018 Ball.
“I have the honor of serving this 125-year-old institution that uniquely recognizes the volunteering spirit of this region,’’ Hohman said. “By shining a spotlight on the generations of families that have generously given of their time, we are able to raise substantial scholarship funds for hundreds of low-income youth and create the next generation of great citizens.”
Hohman, CEO and president of Credit Advisors Foundation in Omaha, is married to David Hohman, and they have three children. Dave was a member of the Aksarben Floor Committee from 2006 to 2009. Their son, Harrison, was an escort in 2018 and a page in 2004. Their other sons were also pages, Hudson in 2007 and Henry in 2010.
Hohman is a founding member of the Fashion Institute of the Midwest, where she has served as board co-chairman for the board of directors since 2012. She is also co-chairing Mount Michael High School Night of Knights with her husband and serves on the UNL Law Alumni Council, the Presenters from Omaha Performing Arts and as a trustee for the Ethics Alliance.
Owen is the president and CEO of Owen Industries and managing partner for SanOma, LLP. An Aksarben governor since 2016, he was the vice chairman of the Aksarben Ball the last two years, an Aksarben councilor, a floor committee co-chair, an escort and a page. The 2020 ball will mark his 40th year of engagement with Aksarben, and his family’s 100th. Owen and his wife, Lisa have four children who have all participated in the ball.
Owen is a founder of the Maha Music Festival and has also served on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity, the Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands, and the Bemis Center of Contemporary Arts. He is a former president of the Central Fabricators Association and is a board member of the American Institute of Steel Construction.
