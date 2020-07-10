People older than age 21 can enjoy an event with wildlife, food trucks and drinks for the first time this year at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
The zoo’s Late Nights at the Zoo event is returning Thursday starting at 7 p.m. Events every Thursday night will follow until Aug. 20.
Masks are strongly encouraged outdoors and will be required for indoor entry, the zoo said in a news release.
A ticket to the event includes a complimentary drink and access to food trucks and zoo exhibits after hours. Capacity is limited to 3,000 attendees, and the zoo recommends purchasing a ticket online to ensure a spot.
For more information, visit the zoo’s website.