People over 21 can enjoy an event with wildlife, food trucks and drinks for the first time this year at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

The Late Nights at the Zoo event is returning Thursday starting at 7 p.m. Events every Thursday night will follow until Aug. 20.

Masks are strongly encouraged outdoors and will be required for indoor entry, the zoo said in a press release.

A ticket to the event includes a complimentary drink and access to food trucks and zoo exhibits after hours.

Visitor capacity is limited to 3,000, and the zoo recommends purchasing a ticket online to ensure a spot. For more information, visit the zoo’s website at omahazoo.com.

Photos: 106 of our favorite shots of Omaha’s Henry Doorly zoo creatures through the years

Through the years, Omaha's Henry Doorly zoo has cared for animals as large as elephants and as small as tree frogs, offering the public a broad look at the earth's biodiversity.  

1 of 106