A large fire at a vehicle salvage yard north of downtown Omaha took firefighters about 1½ hours to bring under control.

The fire was reported about 6:20 p.m. Monday at U Pull It, near 14th and Grace Streets, and was declared under control at 7:55 p.m.

Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said firefighters attacked from a defensive position, rather than trying to go in and knock it down. At one point, two trucks had ladders extended into the air pouring water onto the blaze.

The fire sent dark, black smoke billowing into the air, prompting people to post photos on social media.

Fitzpatrick said the fire started accidentally, but the cause was not immediately available Monday evening.

World-Herald staff writer Z Long contributed to this report.

Our best staff photos of May 2020

— Nancy Gaarder

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder

