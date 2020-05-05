We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

La Vista’s city swimming pool won’t open on Memorial Day weekend, city officials said on the city’s website.

The delay stems from a directed health measure from Gov. Pete Ricketts that went into effect in Sarpy, Cass and Douglas Counties on Monday.

The measure keeps public gatherings limited to 10 people or fewer during the month of May.

La Vista facilities, including playgrounds and park shelters, will be closed until at least May 31.

The facility restrictions apply to the pool, too. City officials will decide when — or if — the pool will open once health limitations for summer months are known.

Youth and adult sports also are restricted in the health measure. Programs are postponed through at least May 31. Recreation staff are working with leagues and exploring options such as abbreviated seasons.

La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig said he understands that the situation is frustrating for families who paid for sports leagues and want to visit the pool.

“We are committed to beginning our sports leagues as soon as we are given clearance to do so, and we still hope to be able to open our pool for the summer. But we cannot give specific dates until we know more about how and when restrictions will be relaxed,” Kindig said in a statement on the city’s website.

The health measure also gives restaurants the ability to reopen dining rooms if they follow a set list of procedures. A list of La Vista restaurants and their status is available on the website.