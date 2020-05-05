...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
La Vista's pool won't open on Memorial Day, and gatherings are still limited to 10 or fewer
La Vista's city swimming pool won't open on Memorial Day weekend, city officials said on the city's website.
The delay stems from new directed health measure that went into effect Monday in La Vista.
The measure also keeps public gatherings limited to 10 people or fewer during the month of May. City facilities, including playgrounds and park shelters, will be closed until at least May 31.
The facility restrictions apply to the pool, too. City officials will decide when — or if — the pool will open once health limitations for summer months are known.
Youth and adult sports also are restricted in the health measure. Programs are postponed through at least May 31. Recreation staff are working with leagues and exploring options such as abbreviated seasons.
La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig said he understands the situation is frustrating for families who paid for sports leagues and want to visit the pool.
"We are committed to beginning our sports leagues as soon as we are given clearance to do so, and we still hope to be able to open our pool for the summer. But we cannot give specific dates until we know more about how and when restrictions will be relaxed," Kindig said in a statement on the city's website.
The health measure also gives restaurants the ability to reopen dining rooms if they follow a set list of procedures. A list of La Vista restaurants and their status is available on the website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.