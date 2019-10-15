A 21-year-old La Vista resident died Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 80 in western Iowa.

Dylin Roxane Rae Sears was headed west on I-80 in a Hyundai Sonata but lost control while passing another vehicle.

The car went into the median, rolled and came to a rest in eastbound I-80. Sears, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Iowa State Patrol, was thrown from the vehicle.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

0
0
0
0
0

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription