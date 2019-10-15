A 21-year-old La Vista resident died Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 80 in western Iowa.
Dylin Roxane Rae Sears was headed west on I-80 in a Hyundai Sonata but lost control while passing another vehicle.
The car went into the median, rolled and came to a rest in eastbound I-80. Sears, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Iowa State Patrol, was thrown from the vehicle.
The crash occurred just before 2 p.m.
