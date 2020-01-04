Omaha firefighters put out an accidental stovetop fire at the Whispering Isle Apartments near 120th and L Streets about midnight Friday.

The fire, determined to be caused by grease left cooking on a stovetop, was put out in 10 minutes.

A 3-month-old infant was sent to the Nebraska Medical Center as a precaution. One adult was displaced by the fire. 

Gas was shut off to the affected apartment.

The heat is back on in the 24 units in which it had been unavailable, and no units lost electricity, according to the Whispering Isle Apartments leasing office. 

skarst@owh.com, 402-444-1276, @sierra_karst

