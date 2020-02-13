Key changes are planned over the next decades to the Interstate and highway systems in the Omaha area.
This is a breakdown of those changes to Omaha-area Interstates as well as the Kennedy Freeway and West Dodge Road. This list also includes other changes, such as buses being allowed to drive on shoulders.
Interstate 80
- Addition of one or two mainline lanes in each direction, plus auxiliary lanes.
- New interchange between 180th and 192nd Streets in Sarpy County.
- Diverging diamond interchanges at L Street, Nebraska Highway 50 at the Sapp Bros. interchange, Nebraska Highway 370 and Nebraska Highway 31 at the outlet mall interchange.
- Closure of the 24th Street interchange.
Interstate 480
- Addition of one northbound lane between Interstate 80 and Leavenworth Street.
- Addition of one southbound lane between I-80 and Harney Street.
Interstate 680
- Addition of one or two lanes in each direction.
- Reconfiguring the side collector road between I-80 and Pacific Street.
- Diverging diamond interchange at Pacific Street.
- Partial cloverleaf interchanges at Fort Street and Blair High Road.
Kennedy Freeway
- Addition of one or two lanes in each direction.
- Diverging diamond interchange at Cornhusker Road.
- Diamond interchange at Q Street.
- Half diamond interchange to the north at L Street.
- Rebuilt frontage roads between Q and L Streets.
- Closure of the F Street interchange.
West Dodge Road
- Addition of one lane in each direction, plus auxiliary lanes.
- Create four narrower lanes out of the existing lanes and shoulders on the westbound, uphill portion of the West Dodge elevated expressway. Two lanes will enter from West Dodge Road, and two from Interstate 680.
- Diverging diamond interchange at 192nd Street.
- Reconfigure part of the I-680/West Dodge interchange to eliminate weaving traffic from I-680 heading west.
Other potential changes
- Hard shoulder running: During high traffic periods, drivers could use the shoulder as a full travel lane.
- Bus on shoulder: Buses are allowed to drive on the shoulder to speed their way around traffic.
- Ramp metering: Other big cities have this — traffic signals at freeway on-ramps regulating when drivers can enter.
- Dynamic lane assignment / merge control: In spots where traffic is merging, one lane is given priority and the other lane is effectively closed by signs.
Source: Nebraska Department of Transportation
Nice idea. Now when do we covert a loop running through highway 36, highway 31 and through Platteville road (highway 34 to a full properly freeway as was originally envisioned????
