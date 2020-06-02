A kayaker was rescued Tuesday from the Platte River after getting caught up in the current during a mishap at a boat ramp.

The incident began about 2 p.m. as Vern Pensas, who was with three other kayakers, was getting out of the river at a ramp near Nebraska Highways 50 and 31, south of Springfield.

As he stepped out of the kayak, the current began to carry it away. He grabbed the rear of the kayak and floated downstream with it. 

Pensas, 73, who was wearing a life jacket, grabbed hold of a branch as he floated downstream and waited there for rescue. 

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit was called to assist, and its members launched a boat to pull Pensas safely from the water.

Pensas was not injured.

