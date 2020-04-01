Democrat Kara Eastman, who has outraised her rivals vying to face Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon this fall, starts hitting Omaha-area TV screens Thursday with the first major ad buy of the Democratic primary.
Eastman’s TV advertising comes about three weeks earlier than planned because Nebraska counties are encouraging people to vote by mail to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, her campaign told The World-Herald.
Nebraskans have been receiving cards to request ballots and vote by mail. County election officials start mailing primary ballots April 6. Some voters are already receiving campaign calls and mailers in advance.
Eastman’s new TV ad takes a front-runner’s approach, looking past her May 12 primary opponents — Omaha lawyer Ann Ashford and Omaha restaurateur Gladys Harrison — and focusing on Bacon, who beat her in 2018.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Eastman’s 30-second commercial ties Bacon to President Donald Trump, who won the Omaha-area 2nd Congressional District in 2016. Bacon and Trump have endorsed each other’s 2020 campaigns.
The ad criticizes Bacon’s support for the Trump tax cuts of 2017, GOP efforts to chip away at Medicare and Obamacare and Trump’s budget proposals to cut Social Security, plus Bacon’s openness to raising the retirement age for Americans under age 40.
“We believe in moral government that reflects our values,” Eastman told The World-Herald. “We believe in a kind Nebraska where neighbors support each other.”
Bacon has said the tax cuts Congress passed in 2017 helped Nebraskans keep more of their money and helped build, before the pandemic, one of the strongest American economies.
Eastman has said the tax cuts favored the wealthy and exploded the deficit and debt.
Bacon has said his health care votes offer Nebraskans more choice in insurance coverage than Obamacare. He has said he wants to preserve the law’s protections for preexisting conditions. He also voted for full repeal.
Eastman has said she supports replacing employer-based private health insurance with a “Medicare for All” plan that would cover everyone. Eastman has said people would pay more in taxes but less out of pocket.
Bacon has criticized the bill as risky and said it would lead to long waits and rationing of care.
Many in Congress, including Bacon, have said Social Security changes need to involve bipartisan negotiations where both parties share in the political pain of putting the program on surer footing.
He has said he won’t cut Social Security. Eastman calls raising the retirement age a cut.
The Eastman ad starts this week on MSNBC and CNN, and will later appear on local morning and evening broadcast news. The initial investment is nearly $64,000, the campaign said.
Eastman raised $203,582 in the fourth quarter of 2019, based on Federal Election Commission filings. Ashford raised $88,529. Harrison raised $10,192. Bacon raised $343,410.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.