The City of Omaha's case against the landlord of the Yale Park Apartments is still alive.

Douglas County District Judge Gregory Schatz ruled Monday that much of the evidence city building inspectors gathered during a mass inspection and evacuation of the North Omaha apartment complex in September 2018 can be used in court. 

"We're back on track now with this case, with the judge siding with us," said Omaha City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse. 

It's unclear when a trial might start — the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted many court proceedings. Kuhse said he hopes a trial date could be set for summer or fall. 

Schatz's ruling overturns a previous court order that jeopardized the city's criminal case against Yale Park landlord Kay Anderson. Anderson oversees the apartments through a Utah-based limited liability company, AB Realty.

That ruling, handed down in November, granted a motion from Anderson's lawyer to throw out all evidence tied to the inspections of the 100-unit property. That included photos, notes and any testimony regarding code violations that inspectors discovered.

Douglas County Judge Grant Forsberg said the inspection warrant used to gain entry to the apartments was invalid and that the original affidavit contained several misstatements from the city's chief housing inspector, Scott Lane. 

The city appealed that decision.

In his ruling, Schatz said Anderson had an expectation of privacy for his own apartment at Yale Park, where he and his wife also lived, but that didn't apply to his tenants' apartments. 

Jason Bruno, Anderson's attorney, said Tuesday he still is confident the case will be dismissed or Anderson will be found not guilty. 

"The District Court confirmed the fact that the entire raid was premised upon an unlawful warrant that was procured by fraud and that Kay Anderson's civil rights were violated," Bruno wrote in an email. "The invalidity of the warrant is just one of many defenses to the frivolous criminal charges being maintained."

The city had charged Anderson with 94 misdemeanors, accusing him of violating city building codes and not making repairs at the apartments quickly enough. Each count carries the possibility of up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.

Building inspectors descended on Yale Park on Sept. 20, 2018, after receiving dozens of complaints about living conditions at the property, then home to 500 refugee tenants from Myanmar. The city inspectors found gas leaks, bedbug infestations, leaky ceilings and mold and ordered the complex shut down. All 500 tenants were displaced.

Anderson has been working to repair the property, and is renting out units once again.

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education.

