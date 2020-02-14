M’s Pub

A judge this week summarily rejected the Metropolitan Utilities District’s motion to dismiss multiple lawsuits against it over the utility’s actions before and after the disastrous January 2016 Old Market fire that gutted the building that housed M’s Pub, another business and a dozen condominiums.

Douglas County District Judge Timothy Burns’ decision means that the cases will proceed to trial, four years after the fire roared throughout the historic Mercer building at 422 S. 11th St. Flames surged as workers struggled to locate the shut-off valve for the ruptured gas line.

The trial is scheduled for May, but an appeal of Burns’ order is expected. Such a move could delay the trial for more than a year.

“It was a thorough decision,” said Steve Lefler, an attorney who owned one of the condos and is representing 10 other condo owners. “The judge clearly echoed what the state fire marshal said from the beginning.”

Verizon had contracted with Kansas City-based Unite Private Networks and Minnesota-based North Central Service to install fiberoptic lines throughout the Old Market.

North Central Service was using a horizontal drilling method to tunnel under the sidewalk and street when the natural gas line was struck. The building burned for more than nine hours — and it took 60 firefighters to extinguish the blaze in frigid conditions. No one died, but damages, in the form of lost homes and business, have been estimated in the tens of millions of dollars.

After the fire, business owners, condo residents and others filed about 16 lawsuits against the companies and MUD. The three companies have reached undisclosed settlements with the plaintiffs.

MUD, meanwhile, has filed a lawsuit of its own against the three companies involved in the fiberoptic installation. In his order, filed Wednesday, Burns primarily considered MUD’s actions.

Important to note: His ruling denying MUD’s dismissal motion doesn’t ensure that the plaintiffs will succeed at trial. But such motions are a significant halfway hurdle that, unless cleared, can derail a plaintiff’s case.

In order to dismiss the case, Burns would have had to agree with MUD and declare that state law gives MUD immunity.

Burns ruled otherwise. He said the plaintiffs have a case to present against the public utility for its actions before and after the fire. Among the issues the trial will focus on: whether MUD properly marked the natural gas line before the drilling and whether it should have more quickly shut off the flow of natural gas after the line was ruptured.

“There is no question that MUD has a duty to protect under the facts presented in this case,” Burns said. “The court finds that there are genuine disputes (about) whether MUD discharged that duty...(including) but not limited to whether MUD clearly identified the gas line as required ... as well as whether its post-fire conduct was inadequate.”

In a 124-page report in December 2016, the state fire marshal ruled that: MUD failed to properly mark the location of the gas line that was ruptured during the horizontal drilling; initially shut off gas to a dead line that hadn’t been operating in seven years; and took more than 90 minutes to find the correct valve.

MUD has disputed some of those findings. In arguments to Burns, attorneys for the utility argued that the “gas pressure regulators worked exactly as designed and vented 100% of the gas into the stairwell in front of M’s Pub and then (the gas) burned off.”

Burns said that contention is in dispute.

“A (fire battalion chief) testified that had the gas been shut off in a timely manner, the fire would have been contained to M’s Pub — the first floor and basement of the Mercer building,” thus limiting damage, the judge wrote.

Burns rejected other arguments by MUD’s attorneys. In one, the utility pointed to receipts as evidence of contracts between a business and customers — and suggested that state law didn’t allow for a public utility to be sued because of interference with contract rights. Burns disagreed.

In another, the utility argued that its liability should be limited because of the emergency nature of the event.

The court is “unpersuaded that the fact that MUD was responding to an emergency insulates its conduct from all liability,” Burns ruled.

MUD has the rare option of appealing the ruling, before trial, because of a recently passed state law that allows for such appeals in cases involving publicly funded entities. In most cases, such appeals are filed after trial.

