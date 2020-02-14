A judge this week summarily rejected the Metropolitan Utilities District’s motion to dismiss multiple lawsuits against it over the utility’s actions before and after the disastrous January 2016 Old Market fire that gutted the building that housed M’s Pub, another business and a dozen condominiums.
Douglas County District Judge Timothy Burns’ decision means that the cases will proceed to trial, four years after the fire roared throughout the historic Mercer building at 422 S. 11th St. Flames surged as workers struggled to locate the shut-off valve for the ruptured gas line.
The trial is scheduled for May, but an appeal of Burns’ order is expected. Such a move could delay the trial for more than a year.
“It was a thorough decision,” said Steve Lefler, an attorney who owned one of the condos and is representing 10 other condo owners. “The judge clearly echoed what the state fire marshal said from the beginning.”
Verizon had contracted with Kansas City-based Unite Private Networks and Minnesota-based North Central Service to install fiberoptic lines throughout the Old Market.
North Central Service was using a horizontal drilling method to tunnel under the sidewalk and street when the natural gas line was struck. The building burned for more than nine hours — and it took 60 firefighters to extinguish the blaze in frigid conditions. No one died, but damages, in the form of lost homes and business, have been estimated in the tens of millions of dollars.
MUD, meanwhile, has filed a lawsuit of its own against the three companies involved in the fiberoptic installation. In his order, filed Wednesday, Burns primarily considered MUD’s actions.
Important to note: His ruling denying MUD’s dismissal motion doesn’t ensure that the plaintiffs will succeed at trial. But such motions are a significant halfway hurdle that, unless cleared, can derail a plaintiff’s case.
In order to dismiss the case, Burns would have had to agree with MUD and declare that state law gives MUD immunity.
Burns ruled otherwise. He said the plaintiffs have a case to present against the public utility for its actions before and after the fire. Among the issues the trial will focus on: whether MUD properly marked the natural gas line before the drilling and whether it should have more quickly shut off the flow of natural gas after the line was ruptured.
“There is no question that MUD has a duty to protect under the facts presented in this case,” Burns said. “The court finds that there are genuine disputes (about) whether MUD discharged that duty...(including) but not limited to whether MUD clearly identified the gas line as required ... as well as whether its post-fire conduct was inadequate.”
In a 124-page report in December 2016, the state fire marshal ruled that: MUD failed to properly mark the location of the gas line that was ruptured during the horizontal drilling; initially shut off gas to a dead line that hadn’t been operating in seven years; and took more than 90 minutes to find the correct valve.
MUD has disputed some of those findings. In arguments to Burns, attorneys for the utility argued that the “gas pressure regulators worked exactly as designed and vented 100% of the gas into the stairwell in front of M’s Pub and then (the gas) burned off.”
Burns said that contention is in dispute.
“A (fire battalion chief) testified that had the gas been shut off in a timely manner, the fire would have been contained to M’s Pub — the first floor and basement of the Mercer building,” thus limiting damage, the judge wrote.
Burns rejected other arguments by MUD’s attorneys. In one, the utility pointed to receipts as evidence of contracts between a business and customers — and suggested that state law didn’t allow for a public utility to be sued because of interference with contract rights. Burns disagreed.
In another, the utility argued that its liability should be limited because of the emergency nature of the event.
The court is “unpersuaded that the fact that MUD was responding to an emergency insulates its conduct from all liability,” Burns ruled.
MUD has the rare option of appealing the ruling, before trial, because of a recently passed state law that allows for such appeals in cases involving publicly funded entities. In most cases, such appeals are filed after trial.
Omaha firefighters battle a fire just south of 11th and Harney Streets in Omaha, Neb., Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
A mannequin remains standing in women's clothing store Nouvelle Eve, which neighbors M's Pub, as Omaha firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub near 11th and Howard Streets in the Old Market in Omaha, Neb., Saturday evening, Jan. 9, 2016.
A mannequin remains standing in women's clothing store Nouvelle Eve, which neighbors M's Pub, as Omaha firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub near 11th and Howard Streets in the Old Market in Omaha, Neb., Saturday evening, Jan. 9, 2016.
Fire Apparatus Engineer, Ryan Parks, with the Omaha Fire Department looks on at the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha, Neb., seen on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
The scene near 11th and Howard Streets remains roped off due to the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building in Omaha, Neb., seen on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016. M's Pub located at 422 South 11th Street experienced an explosion followed by a three-alarm fire on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016.
Ash Lynn of Omaha, stands alongside Bryan Smith of Carter Lake, Iowa, who looks down at his phone after photographing the icicles which cover the exterior of M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha, Neb., seen on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
An Omaha firefighter walks past the aftermath of a three-alarm fire where the icicles cover the exterior of the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha, Neb., seen on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
Omaha firefighters assist two men with securing the front door of Niche, a business nearby where the three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha, Neb., seen on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
A crew with Paul Davis Restoration lays down hose that will be used to thaw the ground in front of the fire-ravaged M's Pub building at 11th and Howard Streets in downtown Omaha on Thursday, January 14, 2016.
This is a photograph of the north wall of the fire-ravaged building that housed M's Pub and the home of Mark and Vera Mercer. It is seen here on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, in Omaha, Neb. The stability of the building is being questioned by engineers.
This is a photograph of the north wall of the fire-ravaged building that housed M's Pub and the home of Mark and Vera Mercer. It is seen here on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, in Omaha, Neb. The stability of the building is being questioned by engineers.
M's Pub building owner Sam Mercer, right, exits the south door to Nouvelle Eve with a group of engineers and designers while walking around the site in the Old Market in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2016.
A mannequin remains standing in Nouvelle Eve as workers with Anderson Excavating and A & R Salvage use an excavator to remove a 45-foot section of the awning above M's Pub in the Old Market in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2016.
The Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and First National Bank and a total of about 300 people participate in a grand re-opening event for the 11th and Howard Streets intersection adjacent to M's Pub in the Old Market area of Omaha, Neb., Friday, Feb. 26, 2016.
Kerry Zimmerman with Z Team Handyman Services throws out jeans removed from the Nouvelle Eve Boutique while assisting in the clean up the aftermath of the Old Market Fire near the intersection of S. 11th Street and Howard Street in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, March 16, 2016.
Kerry Zimmerman with Z Team Handyman Services removes a shovel from the back of a pick-up truck where manikins lay after being removed from Nouvelle Eve Boutique during the clean up of the aftermath of the Old Market Fire near the intersection of S. 11th Street and Howard Street in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, March 16, 2016.
Omaha firefighters battle a fire just south of 11th and Harney Streets in Omaha, Neb., Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
Omaha fire fighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub in the Old Market Saturday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2016.
Omaha firefighters battle a fire just south of 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, January 09, 2016.
Omaha firefighters battle a fire just south of 11th and Harney Streets in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, January 09, 2016.
Omaha fire fighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub in the Old Market Saturday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2016.
Omaha fire fighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub in the Old Market Saturday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2016.
Omaha fire fighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub in the Old Market Saturday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2016.
Omaha fire fighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub in the Old Market Saturday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2016.
Omaha fire fighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub in the Old Market Saturday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2016.
Omaha firefighters battle a blaze at 422 S 11th St, near 11th and Howard Streets in the Old Market in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, January 09, 2016.
A mannequin remains standing in women's clothing store Nouvelle Eve, which neighbors M's Pub, as Omaha firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub near 11th and Howard Streets in the Old Market in Omaha, Neb., Saturday evening, Jan. 9, 2016.
Firefighters continue to fight a fire at the M's Pub building located near 11th and Howard streets on Saturday night, Jan. 9, 2016, in Omaha.
Omaha firefighters watch from the perimeter as colleagues work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub near 11th and Howard Streets in the Old Market in Omaha, Neb., Saturday evening, Jan. 9, 2016.
Flames glow from the top floor as Omaha firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub near 11th and Howard Streets in the Old Market in Omaha, Neb., Saturday evening, Jan. 9, 2016.
A mannequin remains standing in women's clothing store Nouvelle Eve, which neighbors M's Pub, as Omaha firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub near 11th and Howard Streets in the Old Market in Omaha, Neb., Saturday evening, Jan. 9, 2016.
Firefighters continue to fight a fire at the M's Pub building located near 11th and Howard streets on Saturday night, Jan. 9, 2016, in Omaha.
Firefighters continue to fight a fire at the M's Pub building located near 11th and Howard streets on Saturday night, Jan. 9, 2016, in Omaha.
Morning light falls on the ice-covered building in the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha on Sunday, January 10, 2016.
Firefighters continue to fight a fire at the M's Pub building located near 11th and Howard streets on Saturday night, Jan. 9, 2016, in Omaha.
Firefighters continue to fight a fire at the M's Pub building located near 11th and Howard streets on Saturday night, Jan. 9, 2016, in Omaha.
Firefighters keep a watchful eye in the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha on Sunday, January 10, 2016.
Street lamps glow beneath a coating of ice in the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha on Sunday, January 10, 2016.
Street signs coated with ice in the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha on Sunday, January 10, 2016.
A ice-covered fire escape in the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha on Sunday, January 10, 2016.
A look inside Nouvelle Eve in the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha on Sunday, January 10, 2016.
Ice covers the M's Pub on Sunday, January 10, 2016 in the Old Market in Omaha. On Saturday afternoon, after an explosion, firefighters battled the fire into the early hours of Sunday morning.
Framed in ice, firefighters keep a watchful eye on the building in the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha on Sunday, January 10, 2016.
The aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha on Sunday, January 10, 2016.
Ice covers M's Pub on Sunday, January 10, 2016 in the Old Market in Omaha.
A boring machine covered in ice in the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha on Sunday, January 10, 2016.
Artwork in an icy window in the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha on Sunday, January 10, 2016.
Here is an aerial view of the M's pub building on the corner of 11th and Howard St. Sunday Jan. 10, 2016 in Omaha Neb. The view is looking to the Northwest.
Fire Apparatus Engineer, Ryan Parks, with the Omaha Fire Department looks on at the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha, Neb., seen on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
The aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha, Neb., seen on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
The scene near 11th and Howard Streets remains roped off due to the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building in Omaha, Neb., seen on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016. M's Pub located at 422 South 11th Street experienced an explosion followed by a three-alarm fire on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016.
Icicles cover the exterior of M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha, Neb., seen on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
Ash Lynn of Omaha, stands alongside Bryan Smith of Carter Lake, Iowa, who looks down at his phone after photographing the icicles which cover the exterior of M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha, Neb., seen on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
Members of the Omaha Fire Department survey the scene where icicles cover the exterior of M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha, Neb., seen on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
Icicles cover the exterior of M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha, Neb., seen on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
Icicles cover the exterior of M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha, Neb., seen on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
An Omaha firefighter walks past the aftermath of a three-alarm fire where the icicles cover the exterior of the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha, Neb., seen on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
Omaha firefighters assist two men with securing the front door of Niche, a business nearby where the three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha, Neb., seen on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
M's Pub is encased in ice in a photo on Monday, January 11, 2016. A three alarm fire ravaged the building on January 09, 2016.
A group of firefighters look toward M's Pub at the intersection of Howard and 11 Streets in Omaha, Neb., on Monday Jan. 11, 2016.
Mike Fratt, center, walks south on Howard Street at the intersection of Howard and 11th Streets as a crowd looks toward the M's Pub building after a fire in Omaha, Neb., on Monday Jan. 11, 2016.
A policeman walks past the ice-covered M's Pub building now surrounded by a metal fence that cuts Howard and 11th Streets in half in the early morning of Tuesday, January 12, 2016.
A crew with Paul Davis Restoration lays down hose that will be used to thaw the ground in front of the fire-ravaged M's Pub building at 11th and Howard Streets in downtown Omaha on Thursday, January 14, 2016.
A fire marshal notes a mark on 11th Street in front of M's Pub at 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha on Wednesday, January 20, 2016.
This is a photograph of the north wall of the fire-ravaged building that housed M's Pub and the home of Mark and Vera Mercer. It is seen here on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, in Omaha, Neb. The stability of the building is being questioned by engineers.
This is a photograph of the north wall of the fire-ravaged building that housed M's Pub and the home of Mark and Vera Mercer. It is seen here on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, in Omaha, Neb. The stability of the building is being questioned by engineers.
Workers with Anderson Excavating and A & R Salvage remove the Nouvelle Eve sign as they prepare to remove the awning above M's Pub in the Old Market in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2016.
M's Pub building owner Sam Mercer, right, exits the south door to Nouvelle Eve with a group of engineers and designers while walking around the site in the Old Market in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2016.
Workers with Anderson Excavating and A & R Salvage prepare to remove the awning above M's Pub in the Old Market in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2016.
Workers with Anderson Excavating and A & R Salvage use an excavator to remove a 45-foot section of the awning above M's Pub in the Old Market in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2016.
A mannequin remains standing in Nouvelle Eve as workers with Anderson Excavating and A & R Salvage use an excavator to remove a 45-foot section of the awning above M's Pub in the Old Market in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2016.
The Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and First National Bank and a total of about 300 people participate in a grand re-opening event for the 11th and Howard Streets intersection adjacent to M's Pub in the Old Market area of Omaha, Neb., Friday, Feb. 26, 2016.
This is a photograph of a gas lid located near M's Pub. It is seen here on Friday, March 4, 2016, in Omaha, near 11th and Harney streets. .
:Kerry Zimmerman with Z Team Handyman Services throws out jeans removed from the Nouvelle Eve Boutique while assisting in the clean up the aftermath of the Old Market Fire near the intersection of S. 11th Street and Howard Street in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, March 16, 2016.
Kerry Zimmerman with Z Team Handyman Services removes a shovel from the back of a pick-up truck where manikins lay after being removed from Nouvelle Eve Boutique during the clean up of the aftermath of the Old Market Fire near the intersection of S. 11th Street and Howard Street in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, March 16, 2016.
Workers remove debris and prepare to restore the M's Pub building at 11th and Howard Streets in the Old Market in Omaha on Thursday, March 24, 2016.
