A judge has ruled in favor of Douglas County, the City of Omaha and the Omaha Douglas Public Building Commission in a taxpayer’s lawsuit that has stalled plans for a courthouse annex and juvenile detention center in downtown Omaha.
Douglas County District Judge Michael Coffey found that the proposed complex is a joint use of the city and county, thus rejecting the main argument of the plaintiff, David Lanphier.
Coffey also ruled that the way the building commission proposed to issue the bonds was lawful.
In a ruling dated Tuesday, he dismissed Lanphier’s complaint for declaratory judgment with prejudice, meaning it can't be refiled.
It’s unclear what the immediate implications are for the controversial $120 million project. Last year, the Douglas County Board and Omaha City Council signed off on agreements allowing the project to go ahead, and the building commission was poised to issue bonds to pay for it when Lanphier filed the lawsuit in July 2019.
Officials were hoping to begin construction, or at least preparations for it, last year. But the lawsuit halted the project because the bonds could not be sold with a lawsuit pending.
Lanphier, an Omahan who briefly served on the Nebraska Supreme Court, argued that the building commission couldn’t issue bonds for the project because it doesn’t meet state statutory requirements that building commission projects be for the joint use of the county and city. Lanphier argued that the project would be only for the county’s use.
Attorneys for the county, city and building commission contended that it’s a joint-use project in part because the vast majority of juveniles who end up in Douglas County Juvenile Court — and those who would be housed in the new detention center — are arrested by Omaha police. Most youths prosecuted in juvenile court are accused of violating Omaha city ordinances. And the city has no youth detention center of its own.
Coffey agreed with the defendants.
“Based on the Court’s findings both the City and the County play an essential role in juvenile justice and the evidence demonstrates the two entities have united to accomplish the purpose of addressing juvenile justice,” Coffey wrote. “Therefore, the juvenile justice project is a 'joint use.'
"The Court further finds that the issuance of revenue bonds by the Commission for the construction of the Juvenile Justice Center was lawful and, therefore, the Court finds for the Defendants and against the Plaintiff and further finds that the Plaintiff’s complaint for declaratory judgment should be dismissed with prejudice."
