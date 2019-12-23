A federal judge on Monday denied an Omaha landlord group's request for a preliminary injunction that would have blocked the city's new rental registration and inspections program from taking effect in January.
"The public interest weighs against issuance of a preliminary injunction," U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp wrote in her ruling.
The property owners association wants the court to overturn an ordinance the city passed in April. The group's lawsuit contends that the new ordinance violates a consent decree that settled a prior lawsuit between the property owners and the city over Omaha's housing code. The property owners association's current lawsuit also contends that mandatory inspections of rental properties infringe on Fourth Amendment protections against unlawful search and seizure.
The property owners association asked the judge for a preliminary injunction that would have blocked the ordinance from going into effect while the lawsuit is pending.
Judge Smith Camp issued a firm no.
"Plaintiffs have not shown that they are likely to be deprived of their Fourth Amendment rights," her ruling says. "They have also not demonstrated that they are likely to be deprived of any rights under the Consent Decree. Even if they had, they do not explain why any alleged violation of the Consent Decree could not be compensated with money damages. Accordingly, this factor does not favor issuance of a preliminary injunction."
Smith Camp wrote that the blocking the ordinance from taking effect could cause greater harm to the city than property owners might experience if it went into effect.
"Plaintiffs have not demonstrated that they will be harmed without the issuance of a preliminary injunction," her ruling says. "The City, however, would be enjoined from implementing an ordinance intended to protect citizens from substandard living conditions."
Smith Camp's ruling noted that courts have previously upheld the power of cities to impose and enforce minimum housing standards "in order to prevent fire, epidemic, unsightly conditions, and other blights on society." She noted that a previous court had found that the best way to get compliance was through routine periodic inspections.
"Thus, the public interest favors ensuring that property owners comply with municipal housing standards," Smith Camp wrote.
Though the city can begin implementing the ordinance, the lawsuit will continue. Smith Camp denied the Omaha City Law Department's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the motion is moot because the property owners had amended their original complaint. But the judge wrote that the city may make another motion to dismiss the amended complaint.
A woman hangs laundry while city officials assemble below as the city of Omaha moves Thursday to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees.
Eh Htoo, 23, holds her 3-week-old daughter, Sarah Poe, as a city inspector examines her kitchen. “When I call the landlord, the landlord says ‘tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow,’ ” said another resident of the Yale Park Apartments.
Preston Love makes a statement to those speaking at an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018.
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, right argues with Preston love during an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018.
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, argues with City Councilman Ben Gray at an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018.
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, argues with City Councilman Ben Gray at an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018.
Harry Khu, 3, in the arms of his grandmother Naw Lae, with their belongings packed, ready to be taken to a shelter as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday.
City of Omaha housing inspectors descended Sept. 20 on a north Omaha apartment complex to inspect units and potentially remove and relocate up to 500 refugees from Myanmar.
A woman hangs laundry while city officials assemble below at the Yale Park Apartments.
Inspectors in protective suits enter the Yale Park Apartments Thursday.
A woman sits on a doorstep and watches as the city of Omaha moves to inspect the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Then Lwin talks with interpreters as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
A woman watches while inspectors work their way Thursday through the Yale Park Apartments complex.
Inspectors find wood crumbling under a sink at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Sin Maung talks with an interpreter outside his apartment at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Inspectors work their way through the Yale Park Apartments, where many front yards have been turned into gardens.
Ta Ayea Ayea peeks from her doorway as the city of Omaha inspects the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Henry Her 3, watches inspectors move through his complex on Thursday at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Henry Her 3, caught between cultures while watching inspectors move through his complex on Thursday at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees.
Roaches are trapped in tape placed high on the wall of an apartment.
Complex owners Kay Anderson, left, and wife Janae Anderson talk with the media after the city of Omaha showed up Thursday morning to inspect the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
City officials gather to begin the inspection as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Jim Oetter, a mechanical inspector for the city, examines an apartment's heating/cooling system as the city of Omaha inspects the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
A city inspector notes an egress window surrounded by a well without a ladder at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
A kitchen sink is rusted through at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
An inspector checks under kitchen cabinets in the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees.
Inspectors look through an apartment at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees.
Complex owner Kay Anderson speaks to the media Thursday with tenant Eh Htoo, in blue, looking on.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert watches as complex owner Kay Anderson, right, explains himself to the media on Thursday.
Anderson, flanked by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Franklin Thompson, director of the Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department, in September.
Gabriella Ayea, 4, with mom, Ta Ayea Ayea, sit on their couch while inspectors comb through their apartment.
Yale Park Apartments complex owner Kay Anderson is pushed away from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, in green, after they both tried to take the podium at a press conference Thursday.
Resident Eh Htoo talks with the media as the city of Omaha moves to inspect the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
A hole in a bathroom wall and baseboard inside one of the apartments at Yale Park Apartments.
Tape high on a wall is filled with bugs at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Resident Eh Htoo speaks with the media as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Families greet kids when the get off the school bus at Yale Park Thursday evening.
David Fanslau assistant city planning director addresses the media Thursday afternoon.
Preston Love makes a statement to those speaking at an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018.
Scott Lane, chief city housing inspector, addresses the media Thursday.
Joanie Poore with Lutheran Family Services addresses the media at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, listens as Ben Gray, right, talks about Omaha's problem landlords at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Residents carry their belongings, headed for the bus that will take them to a shelter Thursday evening.
Residents carry their belongings to a car Thursday evening after the city of Omaha shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Harry Khu, 3, in the arms of his grandmother Naw Lae, with their belongings packed, ready to be taken to a shelter as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday.
Residents board a bus that will take them to a shelter Thursday evening.
