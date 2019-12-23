A federal judge on Monday denied an Omaha landlord group's request for a preliminary injunction that would have blocked the city's new rental registration and inspections program from taking effect in January.

"The public interest weighs against issuance of a preliminary injunction," U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp wrote in her ruling.

2012-03 -- Judge Smith-Camp

Laurie Smith Camp

The Metropolitan Omaha Property Owners Association had sued the City of Omaha in federal court over the city's attempt to crack down on lax landlords and rental properties with housing code violations.

The property owners association wants the court to overturn an ordinance the city passed in April. The group's lawsuit contends that the new ordinance violates a consent decree that settled a prior lawsuit between the property owners and the city over Omaha's housing code. The property owners association's current lawsuit also contends that mandatory inspections of rental properties infringe on Fourth Amendment protections against unlawful search and seizure.

The property owners association asked the judge for a preliminary injunction that would have blocked the ordinance from going into effect while the lawsuit is pending. 

Judge Smith Camp issued a firm no.

"Plaintiffs have not shown that they are likely to be deprived of their Fourth Amendment rights," her ruling says. "They have also not demonstrated that they are likely to be deprived of any rights under the Consent Decree. Even if they had, they do not explain why any alleged violation of the Consent Decree could not be compensated with money damages. Accordingly, this factor does not favor issuance of a preliminary injunction."

Smith Camp wrote that the blocking the ordinance from taking effect could cause greater harm to the city than property owners might experience if it went into effect.

"Plaintiffs have not demonstrated that they will be harmed without the issuance of a preliminary injunction," her ruling says. "The City, however, would be enjoined from implementing an ordinance intended to protect citizens from substandard living conditions."

Smith Camp's ruling noted that courts have previously upheld the power of cities to impose and enforce minimum housing standards "in order to prevent fire, epidemic, unsightly conditions, and other blights on society." She noted that a previous court had found that the best way to get compliance was through routine periodic inspections.

"Thus, the public interest favors ensuring that property owners comply with municipal housing standards," Smith Camp wrote.

Though the city can begin implementing the ordinance, the lawsuit will continue. Smith Camp denied the Omaha City Law Department's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the motion is moot because the property owners had amended their original complaint. But the judge wrote that the city may make another motion to dismiss the amended complaint.

