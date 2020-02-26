Democracy in America is failing and must function effectively again to combat climate change, former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told an Omaha audience Wednesday night.
Comparatively low percentages of eligible voters cast ballots in 2016, Kerry said, and even lower percentages of young people voted.
"We have a brilliant democracy," Kerry said, but the United States is allowing that to slip away. "So I believe we're in a dangerous place in our country for a number of reasons."
Kerry spoke at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in the second yearly Hagel Forum in Global Leadership. The forum is sponsored by former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, a UNO alum, who also spoke Wednesday night.
The event was held at UNO's Strauss Performing Arts Center.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was last year's speaker.
In a 40-minute talk, Kerry, 76, described climate change as a horrific problem that is rapidly worsening. In fact, he said, the term climate change is inadequate.
"Now, believe me, it's the climate crisis, beyond all crises," he said.
Rising ocean levels threaten not only small nations surrounded by ocean, such as Palau, but also South Florida, he said. Last decade was the hottest since temperature measurement began, and last month was the hottest January.
"Kids in high school understand this," he said. But until only a few weeks ago, he said, President Donald Trump called climate change a "Chinese hoax."
Kerry was Secretary of State for four years under President Barack Obama. He served as a U.S. senator from Massachusetts from 1985 to 2013 and unsuccessfully ran for president as the Democratic nominee in 2004. He was beaten by President George W. Bush and therefore was "the silver medalist that year, folks," Kerry joked.
Like Hagel, Kerry is a veteran of the Vietnam War. Kerry received several awards for valor and for suffering injuries in the war.
"What disturbs me is climate change is solvable," he said, but only if the planet's populations listen to the scientists and take action within 10 years. "What's lacking is not the capacity. It's the willpower."
A UNO-estimated 440 people attended the event.
The two parties used to work together, he said.
Kerry recalled how U.S. senators Bob Dole, a Republican, and George Mitchell, a Democrat, agreed to work together in the late 1980s. The parties must partner to uphold the U.S. Constitution, he said. But the nation's leaders seem "more concerned about party and personal power."
He remembered how the two parties worked together in the 1970s to fight acid rain, air and water pollution, toxic waste, the problem of endangered species and to create the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The huge influence of big money in politics is a problem, he said, as is the fact that too few Americans control too much money.
"We've got to make this country fair again," he said. The fact that fairness has been severely compromised is "why people are angry. They're angry on the right, they're angry on the left, they're angry in the center."
Hagel said he is sometimes asked by people if they should go into politics. "Only one thing should propel you to run for office," Hagel said. "(To) make a better world."
Kerry referred to Benjamin Franklin's words as he walked outside during the Constitutional Convention in 1787. A woman supposedly asked if the new nation would be a monarchy or republic.
"A republic," Franklin allegedly said. "If you can keep it."
Kerry said Franklin was speaking to us.
