John Kerry, former U.S. secretary of state and former presidential candidate, will speak Feb. 26 at the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Hagel Forum in Global Leadership.
This will be the second Hagel Forum, which debuted last year. The 2019 forum featured Chuck Hagel, a UNO graduate, and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president. Hagel is a former U.S. defense secretary and former senator from Nebraska.
Kerry and Hagel, both Vietnam War veterans, will discuss the challenges facing the nation and world. Topics such as international agreements on security, trade, energy, human rights and other issues are expected to be part of the forum.
The forum is free. Tickets may be acquired by the public at events.unomaha.edu/hagelforum. Seating is limited.
The forum will be held at 7 p.m. in UNO's Strauss Performing Arts Center. Kerry, a former U.S. senator from Massachusetts, will give opening remarks. A moderated discussion with Hagel will follow.
