Omaha Firefighter Robert Wesley shares a smile with Ari Kohen and his children, Talia, Judah and Daniel, as the family delivers cookies to Fire Station 43 on Christmas Day. The Kohens were among 65 volunteers involved in Grateful Goodies, a local Jewish community effort in which people bake and deliver treats to firefighters, police, military and medical workers on Christmas.
People from several Jewish congregations and organizations baked an assortment of cookies to show their appreciation for first responders who had to work on Christmas Day. They called the effort Operation Grateful Goodies.
Mindi Armstrong and Shani Katzman help Linda Saltzman, chairperson of Operation Grateful Goodies, pack and sort boxes of cookies at Omaha's Temple Israel to be delivered to first responders who had to work on Christmas Day.
CHRISTOPHER BURBACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Robert Wesley and his fellow Omaha firefighters at Station 43 were making lunch after a busy morning Wednesday when the doorbell rang. Wesley opened the door and found a happy Christmas Day surprise: A man and three children bearing boxes of cookies and a message.
"We just wanted to say we appreciate what you do," the man, Ari Kohen, told the firefighter, Wesley. Especially on Christmas Day, Kohen explained, but the whole year, too.
The family at the door of Station 43 was participating in Operation Grateful Goodies. Jews from several Omaha congregations and other organizations baked, boxed and delivered cookies to firefighters, police officers, emergency medical workers and military members.
About 20 people volunteered to bake in preparation for Wednesday. About 60 volunteers deployed to deliver. They picked up the treats at Temple Israel and hit the streets, taking a total of 161 boxes of cookies to 65 fire and police stations, hospitals, urgent care centers and Offutt Air Force Base.
"We are saying thank you to people who save lives," said Linda Saltzman, chairperson of Operation Grateful Goodies.
It was the second annual event. The people of Beth El Synagogue, of which Saltzman is a member, originated Grateful Goodies. They invited the wider Jewish community of Omaha to participate. People embraced the idea. Members of Beth Israel, Temple Israel, Chabad House and the Jewish Federation of Omaha joined people from Beth El.
Christmas is a quiet day for many people in the Jewish community, with most businesses and schools closed for the holiday, Saltzman said.
"We imagine it's difficult for people who have to be at work to be away from their families on Christmas Day when they celebrate Christmas," she said. "This is just a thank-you for the lifesavers, for the people who serve us, especially today when they're away from their families, but also all year."
Sandy Nogg, a Temple Israel member, wore a flickering snowman necklace as she picked up her allotment of goodies and got her directions from Saltzman.
Why did she pitch in?
"Because it's Christmas, and this is what Jews should be doing on Christmas, celebrating with our neighbors," Nogg said.
Ari Kohen, whose family participated for the second year, called it "a nice thing to do and a lot of fun."
"For the kids, it's a nice experience for them to go to a police station or a fire station and hand out cookies," he said.
The Kohen kids — Judah, 9; Talia, 7; and Daniel, 2 — fortified themselves at the bagel table at Temple Israel before heading out on their appointed rounds: The Omaha Police Department Northwest Precinct near 103rd and Fort Streets, and Fire Station 43 next door.
The lights weren't on and nobody was home at the police station. The family left the cookies at the door, although Talia worried that a snake or other critter might beat the officers to the treats.
At the fire station, the family was as happy to see Wesley as he was to see them. It had been a busy day already, he told them. The firefighters had made four emergency runs, including to a car accident. Wesley thanked the family for their words as well as the sugary treats, which he said would make a nice dessert after lunch.
As the family drove away, the firefighter said that was a very nice thing to do, and he really appreciated it.
"It's just nice to have people think about you on days like this, especially when they have a lot going on in their own lives," Wesley said. "Very nice. Refreshing."
He paused, then continued.
"People underestimate how far a thought can go. It's the thought that counts."
Holiday lights in Omaha through the years
Bikers are seen against the Omaha skyline at Turner Park during Bike De'Lights.
The Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St.
Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St.
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
Christmas lights are display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display in the Linden Estates neighborhood near 135th and Hamilton Streets.
Christmas lights on display at 2226 S. 190th Circle in the Ridges.
Christmas lights on display at 717 Hackberry Road in Fairacres.
Christmas lights on display at 9353 Harney St.
Christmas lights on display at 15055 Meredith Ave.
The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
Christmas lights are on display at 15055 Meredith Ave.
Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
Christmas lights on display at 664 N. 58th St.
Christmas lights on display at 5645 Emile St.
Christmas lights on display at 672 North 58th St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
Christmas lights at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
Marc Hansen, left, and his nephew Nick Scofield, center, set up Christmas lights in his yard in La Vista.
Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue.
Christmas lights at the Arbor Farm Tree Adventure in Nebraska City.
Edwina Sheppard and granddaughter Ayrian Calloway, 3, outside a decorated house in the Kountze Park area.
More than 35,000 choreographed lights dance to music at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road.
Christmas lights on display at 2012 S. 194th St.
Christmas lights on display at a home in Double Creek Estates near 189th and Shadow Ridge Drive.
Christmas lights on display at a home near 182nd and Shadow Ridge Drive.
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capital Circle.
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
A snowman peeks out of an upstairs window of this Christmas light display off Quail Drive in Plum Creek.
Dave and Jane Jensen’s house by Springfield Elementary School lights up the night with Christmas lights and decorations.
Christmas lights on display at 708 North Polk St. in Papillion.
Christmas lights on display at 8218 S. 103rd St. in LaVista.
Snowmen at 17348 Woolworth Ave.
A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
A house and yard are filled with Christmas lights on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
Several homeowners along Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets, cover their yards and homes in Christmas lights.
A manger scene created in Christmas lights shines at the entrance to the College Heights subdivision in Bellevue.
Spectators view the lights as they are turned on during the Holiday Lights Festival in the Gene Leahy Mall on Nov. 27, 2014.
Christmas lights on display at at 5120 Underwood Ave.
This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights.
This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights.
A 32-feet-high tree made from strands of lights holiday lights on display at a schoolhouse in Chester, Nebraska.
Christmas lights in downtown Omaha on Nov. 22, 1974.
Christmas lights looking south on 16th Street from the roof of the Hilton Hotel. The photo ran on Nov. 28, 1970.
This photo is looking south on 15th Street from Douglas Street and shows the lines of lights strung across the street. Photo ran on Nov. 29, 1950.
A glittering array of Christmas lights looking south across 16th and Douglas Streets in downtown Omaha. Photo ran on Nov. 26, 1960.
Christmas lights and decorations looking west from 59th and Military streets in Benson. Photo ran on Dec. 4, 1952.
