Sarpy County has officially identified the location and funding sources of a planned $65 million jail.

A resolution approved unanimously by the County Board on Tuesday places the jail on the west side of the Sarpy County Courthouse, land that currently includes a parking lot near 84th Street and Highway 370.

The jail will be paid for with a portion of the county’s existing levy and a portion of inheritance tax revenue, which together would allocate about $6 million a year toward the project under 2019 property valuation figures.

Dan Hoins, Sarpy County’s administrator, said the county will now begin gathering stakeholders to participate in the jail’s design process. Those involved will include judicial and correctional officials, law enforcement leaders and members of the public.

Hoins said many people who pass by the current jail on Highway 370 don’t realize that they’re looking at a jail; county officials plan to produce a similar seamless design for the new one.

“It won't have razor wire and guard towers,” Hoins said.

The current jail was built in 1989 and began facing overcrowding issues in the mid-1990s, according to the county. It also lacks mental health resources for inmates, services that the county plans to incorporate into the new facility.

The jail’s design process should be complete by June 2021 at the latest, Hoins said. If all goes to plan, he said, the facility should be built by the summer of 2023, and “certainly before snow flies” that year.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

