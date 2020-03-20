cm-SpringSnowCM02

Crocuses poke through an early spring snow near 45th Street and Barker Avenue on Friday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The precipitation that fell in the Omaha area Thursday night didn't amount to much, but areas north of town had some snow accumulation.

The National Weather Service office in Valley recorded half an inch of snow, and Omaha's Eppley Airfield had a dusting, said Brett Albright, a weather service meteorologist. But areas of northeast Nebraska, near Norfolk and Wayne, reported from 3 to 6 inches of snow, he said. Concord, which is north of Wayne, reported 5.4 inches.

The severe weather that moved through Thursday evening dropped nickel- to quarter-sized hail from Ashland to Gretna and into southwest Omaha, Albright said.

Spring officially began at 10:49 p.m. Thursday, but the first full day of spring will feel more like winter. It may get above the freezing mark Friday, Albright said. Saturday's high should be in the mid-40s, and Sunday's high should be in the upper 40s to low 50s. It was still in the high teens in Omaha after 8 a.m.

The weather service said there is a slight chance of snow before 10 a.m. Sunday, then a slight chance of rain.

