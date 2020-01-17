Snow started falling in the Omaha area around 4:30 a.m. Friday and snow-removal crews went to work right away.
Drivers should expect to see lower speeds across the city during the morning commute. It's hard to get traction on side streets, and crews likely will have some difficulty keeping main streets and highways clear until the snow intensity begins to decrease. The fact that area school districts canceled classes Friday should help crews do their work.
By 7 a.m., the National Weather Service office in Omaha estimated that eight tenths of an inch of snow had fallen. At 6 a.m., both Eppley Airfield and Valley reported a third of an inch of snow, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Forecasters still are expecting a range of 2-4 inches in the Omaha area and 3-5 inches north of the city.
Road conditions as of 6:40 AM.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 17, 2020
For the latest, check out:#NEroads: https://t.co/q9bF3LJPvS#IAroads: https://t.co/tk8ezQzkw6 pic.twitter.com/CKJMvSfNLK
Temperatures have been climbing all night long, Nicolaisen said early Friday. They are expected to continue to rise into Friday evening, with readings in the upper 20s by noon and low to mid-30s Friday evening.
The snow will continue until about noon, Nicolaisen said. Light drizzle or freezing drizzle will follow and will persist into the evening.
The rising temperatures will melt some of the snow later Friday, Nicolaisen said. "It will get a little slushy," he said, "and then it will get really cold late tonight."
A cold front with winds gusting to 50 mph is expected to push through after midnight, ushering in sub-zero wind chills.
North of Omaha, blowing snow may become an issue, he said.
