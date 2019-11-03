...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.2 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 25.2 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
1 of 3
These former Pacific Junction, Iowa, neighbors got together Sunday at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium for day away from thinking about their flooded homes. From left to right are: Katie and Julie Flora with Kylee and Amy Kanouff.
Hunter Anderson of Omaha had his face painted to look like a cat Sunday at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. His father, Jeremy Anderson, said they were there to support friends affected by the spring flooding.
A relaxing day at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium was a welcome relief for two Iowa families still overcoming setbacks from last spring's Missouri River flooding.
"It's humbling," Julie Flora, now of Council Bluffs, said Sunday of the free visit to the zoo. "I cried when we first checked in. Just to know that people still cared."
Flora brought her daughters, Katie and Zada, for a day away from thinking about all the things they lost when they were forced to leave their home in Pacific Junction. They met with their former neighbors, Amy and Harry Kanouff, and their daughters, Kylee and Harleann.
Kellogg Co. and Boxed, an online wholesale retailer, partnered with the United Way of the Midlands to to help local families still struggling in the aftermath of this spring's devastating flooding in Nebraska and Iowa. About 1,500 vouchers were mailed to flood families for a free day at the zoo — complete with concessions, face painting, a photo booth, crafts and games.
A number of nonprofit agencies were also at the event to answer questions about their services. The agencies included Lutheran Family Services, Legal Aid of Nebraska, Legal Aid of Iowa and the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project.
The flood relief drive is the first joint philanthropic program for Kellogg and Boxed. The public can visit boxed.com/betterdays through Friday to purchase bulk groceries and other supplies that United Way of the Midlands will distribute.
The site features Kellogg's breakfast items and snacks, nuts, juice boxes and water. Supplies like laundry soap, paper plates, diapers and toiletries are also available.
Flora said restocking an entire household is a daunting task. Items she never considered needing in March come to mind in November.
"As the season have changed, I start to look for different things," Flora said. "I don't have everything in the basement anymore. I don't have the winter coats and and flannel sheets that I would be getting out."
Those stressful days are the reason Kellogg wanted to help with a day at the zoo, said Benjamin Schorr, senior manager of philanthropy and social impact for the cereal maker. Kellogg employees volunteered to help with the events games and craft tables.
"I was noticing that in the medium and long term, people are still suffering," Schorr said. "We wanted to do something around the holidays to give joy to these kids and their parents."
The on-site event is a first for Boxed, said Ravyn Garcia, a vendor marketing coordinator for the company. The Boxed website was designed "to be a seamless way for people to help people," she said.
"We make it so people can easily get items like bottled water to the families through the United Way," Garcia said. "Omaha is our first event like this, but we've donated pallets and pallets of food to communities in need across the country."
Garcia, who lives in New York City, said she has been touched by what she's learned about the flooding.
"I met a family that had just got back into their home after seven months," she said. "Stories like that... make us want to make an impact on their lives."
Shawna Forsberg, president and CEO of United Way of the Midlands, continues to be impressed by the way the people of Iowa and Nebraska reach out to help their neighbors affected by the floods.
"Right after the flooding our communities responded in such a beautiful way," Forsberg said. "We are keeping that going."
1 of 33
Hamza Alshargabi works with Team Rubicon to help strip the house of John O’Connor after flood waters receded in Pacific Junction.
John O’Connor finds an old photo of him and his brother from his flood-damaged home. O’Connor and his wife made several improvements to their home built in 1876, but he says he’s “divided” over whether to rebuild.
A photo of John O’Connor and his brother from the 1950s that was pulled out of John’s flood-damaged home in Pacific Junction, Iowa, on Friday. The flooding barely damaged his photo but wiped out the photo of his brother.
Photos: Residents return to Pacific Junction after flooding
1 of 33
Hamza Alshargabi works with Team Rubicon to help strip the house of John O’Connor after flood waters receded in Pacific Junction.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hathaway stands in front of his house on Cordelia Ave in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hathaway is holding a perfume bottle his wife wanted him to rescue from their flooded home in Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hathaway found his cat, as well as most everything in his home covered in muck, a month after fleeing flooding in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hamza Alshargabi works with Team Rubicon to help strip the house of John O’Connor after flood waters receded in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A magnolia tree blooms near a pile of flood damaged debris pulled from a house in Pacific Junction, Iowa, on April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
John O'Connor talks about the pile of the flood-damaged things pulled out of his home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
John O’Connor finds an old photo of him and his brother from his flood-damaged home. O’Connor and his wife made several improvements to their home built in 1876, but he says he’s “divided” over whether to rebuild.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A photo of John O’Connor and his brother from the 1950s that was pulled out of John’s flood-damaged home in Pacific Junction, Iowa, on Friday. The flooding barely damaged his photo but wiped out the photo of his brother.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
John O'Connor holds up a flood-damaged floorboard from pulled from his home in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hathaway walks out of his flood damaged home in Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A measuring cup from the kitchen of Russell Hathaway is stuck on the shower curtain rod after flood waters ravaged his home in Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A step stool became lodged behind a mirror in the home of Russell Hathaway after flood waters ravaged his home in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hathaway talks about his flood damaged home in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Deric Shea works with Team Rubicon to help strip the house of John O’Connor after flood waters receded in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
John O'Connor walks through his yard which is covered in corn stover behind his flood-damaged home in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pacific Junction firefighter Andy Roker, right and Glenwood firefighter Brad Oliver use a firehose to clear mud away from the front of the fire station in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hamza Alshargabi works with Team Rubicon to help strip the house of John O'Connor after flood waters receded in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A crew from MidAmerican Energy works on a power line in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A snake makes its way through debris outside of John O'Connor flood-damaged home in Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A snake makes its way through debris outside of John O'Connor flood-damaged home in Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Corn stover covers a van just east of Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hathaway is holding a perfume bottle his wife wanted him to rescue from their flooded home in Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Corn stover covers a van just east of Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Glenwood firefighter Brad Oliver squeegees mud out of the fire station in Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pacific Junction firefighter Andy Roker, left, and Glenwood firefighter Brad Oliver use a firehose to clear mud away from the front of the fire station in Pacific Junction, Iowa, on April 19.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pontoon boat was carried by flood waters onto a fence in Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pacific Junction firefighter Andy Roker uses a firehose to clean mud away from the front of the fire station in Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A machine clears debris off of the train tracks outside of Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tanks toppled by floodwaters photographed in Pacific Junction, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Debris litters a field after flood waters receded outside of Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A machine clears debris off of the train tracks outside of Pacific Junction, Iowa on Friday, April 19, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hathaway stands in front of his flood damaged home in Pacific Junction, Iowa, on April 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.