Omaha resident Charlie Wasserburger is grateful to have returned to the United States after spending two weeks locked in an apartment in Wuhan, China.
Wasserburger will spend the next 11 days quarantined at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego waiting until he can return to his family in Omaha.
“It’s been a journey,” Wasserburger said.
Wasserburger was quarantined in San Diego after a business trip in Wuhan. He said he flew from Omaha to Wuhan on Jan. 18 to continue his work as a biotech contractor and was immediately told to stay in his apartment in Wuhan because of the coronavirus.
Wasserburger said the Chinese government locked down the city on Jan. 23, and he contacted the U.S. Embassy three days later.
Wasserburger’s wife, Fauniel, said she tried to book a flight back to the U.S. for Wasserburger after finding out about the lockdown but was not able to find any available. Fauniel contacted the office of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and immediately received a response. Working with Sasse’s Washington, D.C., office, she was able to coordinate a flight back.
Wasserburger said he was evacuated from his apartment and placed on a flight to the United States on Feb. 4.
“It was a large undertaking to coordinate all of that,” Wasserburger said. “We couldn’t even get into the airport without contacting the Chinese government and getting permission.”
Wasserburger’s experience is another local connection to the international coronavirus response.
Wasserburger arrived back in the United States about 40 hours after getting to the Wuhan airport. He said the trip was long, but it is a relief to be back in the United States. Wasserburger said he and the 200 other residents quarantined in San Diego are being treated like healthy individuals with nice rooms and a space to mingle. He said five people have been isolated because of coughing or rising temperatures, but nobody has gotten the virus yet.
“It’s nice to be safe, and they’re taking good care of us,” Wasserburger said. “I certainly miss my family and my Chihuahuas.”
Wasserburger said his other colleagues working in Wuhan have been sent to their families and are being quarantined as well.
“It happened at the worst possible time and worst possible place in the world because of the Spring Festival,” Wasserburger said. “If they hadn’t locked down the city, it would have really been much worse.”
Wasserburger said that it was an eye-opening experience for him and that he is praying for the people who are still in Wuhan.
“It is a scary situation, and it’s unfortunate that they’re not able to escape from it,” Wasserburger said. “I really hope that this passes and we don’t lose too many more people.”
Fauniel Wasserburger said that she is happy she’ll see her husband soon and that she appreciated the support of the people around her. She said it was scary realizing her husband was in the middle of an epidemic.
“I didn’t realize how stressed out I was until I saw a picture of the plane landing,” she said. “I am thankful for the friends and family that kept me busy, which helped take my mind off of what was happening in another country.”
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
A plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus landed at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
An Omaha ambulance drives under a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Omaha airport police vehicle is parked near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Not every baggage handler or worker near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus had protective face masks on at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
A passenger appears to be carrying a child gets on a bus from a plane while being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall said the quarantine is the largest that federal teams have been responsible for on U.S. soil in her experience.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Based on what’s known about coronaviruses, Eric Kasowski said, they can travel only about six feet. Beyond that distance, he said, “your risk of coming into contact with the virus is extremely low.”
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s Chancellor, earlier said the travelers most likely would be U.S. government workers or privately employed Americans who have been in Wuhan.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Shelly Schwedhelm is the executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Health officials have said the chance of the travelers contracting the illness is minimal. The experts also stressed that the travelers will not have contact with local residents.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
UNMC’s James Lawler speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is confident that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have the equipment and expertise to deal with coronavirus. Travelers requiring hospitalization will go to the medical center.
