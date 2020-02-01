Is Nebraska really 'all red' for Chiefs Kingdom? It depends

Among the ways fans can display their devotion to the Chiefs are Patrick Mahomes themed socks at Scheels in Omaha. Kansas City fans have the chance to gear up for the big game for the first time since 1970.

We are Chiefs Kingdom.

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to their first Super Bowl in 50 years, and … let’s just pause right there. Who is the “we” in that scenario?

Is the Cornhusker State really Chiefs Kingdom? Well, that depends on where you are.

Let’s go to the far southeast corner of Nebraska in Richardson County, which is a short drive away from Interstate 29 and, then, Kansas City.

“It’s definitely Chiefs territory,” said Darin Fritz, head football coach for the Falls City Tigers and a resident of Verdon, Nebraska.

“It’s all red down here,” he said.

Now head up to Omaha, where Tom Garvey and his wife, Jenni, own Pat and Mike’s bar — the city’s Chiefs bar. Are we Chiefs fans in Omaha? That depends, Tom Garvey said, although he sees the Chiefs fan base growing in Omaha.

“I think we do have a pretty strong congregation of Chiefs fans here,” he said.

But what about farther north? Farther west?

Depending on how you look at it, Chiefs Kingdom might not stretch as far into Nebraska as you think. Without a National Football League team to definitively call our own, the state’s fandom tends to split geographically, with people in the north going with the Vikings or the Packers and western Nebraskans running with the Broncos.

As people live more of their lives online, websites have plotted out their data to create coast-to-coast, county-by-county NFL fan maps. Your Facebook likes, your Twitter follows and your online ticket purchases all offer a way to draw a specific boundary around Nebraska’s Chiefs Kingdom.

And the results indicate that the Chiefs’ reach into Nebraska is limited, but growing.

Facebook took the first shot at an NFL fan map in 2013, when the Chiefs were coming off a 2-14 record, Andy Reid had just become head coach and Patrick Mahomes was still in high school.

According to Facebook users who liked a team page, the Chiefs’ fan base stretched into only three Nebraska counties: Richardson, Nemaha and Otoe. Douglas and Sarpy Counties went with the Dallas Cowboys. Packer Backers were in Lancaster County, with a few other teams drawing support in the Omaha and Lincoln areas and up north.

Facebook’s next attempt the following year stretched the Chiefs’ reach into four more southeast Nebraska counties.

Kansas City fans have the chance to gear up for the big game for the first time since 1970.

Then, that same year, Twitter released a fan base map aligning 10 Nebraska counties with Kansas City. Richardson County was the strongest, with 39% of the local followers of official team accounts keeping up with the Chiefs.

By Twitter’s measure, Douglas County was Chiefs Kingdom, too. But while it had the most Twitter support of any team, it registered at only 10%. (So are 90% of NFL followers not into the Chiefs?)

But those maps came out when the Chiefs weren’t nearly as good.

Fast forward to Mahomes Mania.

Using 2018 ticket data, online broker Vivid Seats found that 22 Nebraska counties favored the Chiefs. Another online ticket site, SeatGeek, stretched Chiefs Kingdom into 39 Nebraska counties in 2018.

This week, USA Today released a ZIP code map of SeatGeek ticket sales that shaded much of Nebraska in hues of Chiefs red, with a lot of empty gray because not everybody in Nebraska buys NFL tickets or buys them through SeatGeek.

So now Super Bowl Sunday is coming, and our team choices are either the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers. We’re going to lean Chiefs, right?

Danny Arcuri thinks so.

Arcuri owns what’s known as Omaha’s Green Bay Packers Bar, Danny’s Sports Bar & Grill.

He said he thinks Omaha has few 49ers fans. “All your bars are going to have Super Bowl parties ... and it’s going to go Chiefs,” he said.

In Richardson County, the Falls City Public Schools promoted a Chiefs spirit week leading up to the Super Bowl: Mahomes Monday, Tyreek Tuesday (for speedster Tyreek Hill), Winning Wednesday, Tailgate Thursday and Red Friday.

High School Principal Gale Dunkhas has loved the Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals from a young age and owned Chiefs season tickets about 10 years ago when the team wasn’t as good.

Dunkhas said people around the area are excited.

“For the most part, there’s a lot of Chiefs people in this town, a lot of homegrown Chiefs fans,” he said. “There’s a lot of excitement with the game this weekend.”

