Is Nebraska really 'all red' for Chiefs Kingdom? It depends

Among the ways fans can display their devotion to the Chiefs are Patrick Mahomes themed socks at Scheels in Omaha. Kansas City fans have the chance to gear up for the big game for the first time since 1970.
Now head up to Omaha, where Tom Garvey and his wife, Jenni, own Pat and Mike’s bar — the city’s Chiefs bar. Are we Chiefs fans in Omaha? That depends, Tom Garvey said, although he sees the Chiefs fan base growing in Omaha.
“I think we do have a pretty strong congregation of Chiefs fans here,” he said.
But what about farther north? Farther west?
Depending on how you look at it, Chiefs Kingdom might not stretch as far into Nebraska as you think. Without a National Football League team to definitively call our own, the state’s fandom tends to split geographically, with people in the north going with the Vikings or the Packers and western Nebraskans running with the Broncos.
As people live more of their lives online, websites have plotted out their data to create coast-to-coast, county-by-county NFL fan maps. Your Facebook likes, your Twitter follows and your online ticket purchases all offer a way to draw a specific boundary around Nebraska’s Chiefs Kingdom.
And the results indicate that the Chiefs’ reach into Nebraska is limited, but growing.
Facebook took the first shot at an NFL fan map in 2013, when the Chiefs were coming off a 2-14 record, Andy Reid had just become head coach and Patrick Mahomes was still in high school.
According to Facebook users who liked a team page, the Chiefs’ fan base stretched into only three Nebraska counties: Richardson, Nemaha and Otoe. Douglas and Sarpy Counties went with the Dallas Cowboys. Packer Backers were in Lancaster County, with a few other teams drawing support in the Omaha and Lincoln areas and up north.
Facebook’s next attempt the following year stretched the Chiefs’ reach into four more southeast Nebraska counties.
Then, that same year, Twitter released a fan base map aligning 10 Nebraska counties with Kansas City. Richardson County was the strongest, with 39% of the local followers of official team accounts keeping up with the Chiefs.
By Twitter’s measure, Douglas County was Chiefs Kingdom, too. But while it had the most Twitter support of any team, it registered at only 10%. (So are 90% of NFL followers not into the Chiefs?)
But those maps came out when the Chiefs weren’t nearly as good.
This week, USA Today released a ZIP code map of SeatGeek ticket sales that shaded much of Nebraska in hues of Chiefs red, with a lot of empty gray because not everybody in Nebraska buys NFL tickets or buys them through SeatGeek.
So now Super Bowl Sunday is coming, and our team choices are either the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers. We’re going to lean Chiefs, right?
Danny Arcuri thinks so.
Arcuri owns what’s known as Omaha’s Green Bay Packers Bar, Danny’s Sports Bar & Grill.
He said he thinks Omaha has few 49ers fans. “All your bars are going to have Super Bowl parties ... and it’s going to go Chiefs,” he said.
In Richardson County, the Falls City Public Schools promoted a Chiefs spirit week leading up to the Super Bowl: Mahomes Monday, Tyreek Tuesday (for speedster Tyreek Hill), Winning Wednesday, Tailgate Thursday and Red Friday.
High School Principal Gale Dunkhas has loved the Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals from a young age and owned Chiefs season tickets about 10 years ago when the team wasn’t as good.
Dunkhas said people around the area are excited.
“For the most part, there’s a lot of Chiefs people in this town, a lot of homegrown Chiefs fans,” he said. “There’s a lot of excitement with the game this weekend.”
New England Patriots' Rex Burkhead (34) avoids a tackle by Los Angeles Rams' Marcus Peters (22) and Nickell Robey-Coleman (23), during the second half of the 2019 Super Bowl game in Atlanta. The contest was Burkhead's second Super Bowl appearance and first championship win.
Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh is seen against the New England Patriots during the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta. The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3. Suh played for Nebraska from 2005-2009 before being the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. Suh also played for the Miami Dolphins (2015-2017) and currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New England Patriots' James White catches a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry (47) during the second half of an NFL game on Nov. 17 in Philadelphia. Gerry played for the Huskers from 2013-2016 and was drafted by the Eagles in 2017. His first year in the NFL saw the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33 in the 2018 Super Bowl game in Minneapolis.
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34), runs during the first half of the 2018 Super Bowl game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis. The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33. Burkhead played for Nebraska from 2009-2012 and was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2013 NFL Draft. In 2017, he signed with the Patriots.
New England Patriots' Vincent Valentine is seen against the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl game in Houston, Texas. The Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28. Valentine played for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for three seasons before forgoing his final season to enter the NFL Draft where he was picked up by the Patriots in 2016.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., is pushed out of bounds by Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch (4) on his way to a first down in the third quarter of the 2013 Super Bowl game in New Orleans. The Ravens defeated the 49ers 34-31. Koch played for the Huskers from 2002-2005 and was selected by the Ravens in the 2006 NFL Draft.
New York Giants safety Kenny Phillips (21) and Prince Amukamara (20) celebrate after the final play of the 2012 Super Bowl game against the New England Patriots in Indianapolis. The Giants beat the Patriots 21-17. Amukamara played for the Huskers from 2007-2010 and was selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
Green Bay Packers' Brandon Jackson runs up field during the second half of the 2011 Super Bowl game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Arlington, Texas. The Packers beat the Steelers 25-31. Jackson played at Nebraska from 2004-2006. He was picked by the Packers in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft.
New Orleans Saints safety Chris Reis recovers an onside kick during the second half of the 2010 Super Bowl game in Miami. Teammate Roman Harper and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Cody Glenn (52) dive in. The Saints defeated the Colts 31-17. Glenn played for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 2005-2008 and was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 2009 NFL Draft.
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Carl Nicks stretches during football practice before the 2010 Super Bowl game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Saints beat the Colts 31-17. Nicks played for Nebraska from 2006-2007 before being drafted by the Saints in the 2008 NFL Draft. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Indianapolis Colts running back Joseph Addai is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Scott Shanle (58) after gaining extra yardage on a pass reception during the first half of the 2010 Super Bowl game in Miami. Shanle played for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1998-2002. He was selected by the St. Louis Rams in the 2003 NFL Draft before playing for the Dallas Cowboys and the Saints.
