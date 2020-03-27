The novel coronavirus has put life on hold for many around the world, but it didn’t stop a family in Omaha from reaching a huge milestone Friday.

With help from an Omaha synagogue and a few friends, an Iraqi refugee family moved into a west Omaha apartment.

Ted, his wife and their two children landed in Omaha 20 days earlier to a hero’s welcome.

Their arrival took a massive effort that was organized in part by former Marine Ben Wormington of Omaha, who met Ted in 2008 while serving his third tour in Iraq. Ted was an interpreter assigned to Wormington’s reconnaissance unit. He’s referred to as “Ted” for the sake of his family’s safety.

Wormington’s friends and family gathered to greet Ted at the airport with advocates from Lutheran Family Services, fellow veterans and Omahans who had heard Ted’s story. And Rabbi Steven Abraham of Beth El Synagogue, who pledged to help Ted’s family with furniture and anything else they may need.

“The end all be all is that it warms our hearts, and it’s the least that we can do,” Abraham said.

Ted said his family was excited and thankful to move into the apartment.

“Today was an awesome day with all the support from my friends and even people I don’t know," he said. "We’re very thankful."

He said that while the coronavirus has postponed his application for a driver’s license and his children going to school, he’s glad that he and his family are moved into their home.

“I’m praying that everyone stays safe, and I’m very grateful,” he said.

