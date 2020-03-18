A priest who once served on the faculty at St. Albert Catholic Schools in Council Bluffs has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, the Diocese of Des Moines announced Wednesday.
The Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant, a priest of the Diocese of Des Moines, has been on the faculty at St. Ambrose University in Davenport since 1994. The allegation dates to the early 1990s, when Grant was a teacher and coach at St. Albert. He served on the faculty of St. Albert Catholic Schools from 1988-1994.
Diocese officials were first made aware of the complaint on Feb. 27. Bishop William Joensen called for the opening of a preliminary investigation, placed Grant on leave and restricted his ministry as of March 4.
St. Ambrose University in Davenport said Wednesday it recently learned of the complaint against Grant and is taking the report seriously. The school said the administrative leave would last pending the outcome of an investigation by the Diocese of Des Moines.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and law enforcement authorities in Scott, Polk and Pottawattamie Counties have been notified of the complaint. But Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said neither his office nor the Polk County Attorney’s Office would be investigating.
“It’s well beyond the statute of limitations,” he said, adding that the allegations could be prosecuted within only 10 years after the alleged incidents took place. “It was referred back to the diocese for internal discipline.”
Grant was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Des Moines in 1984, according to a press release from the diocese. He attended St. Albert Catholic School, St. Ambrose University and the Gregorian University in Rome. He holds a doctorate from the University of Iowa in religious studies. After ordination, he served in team ministry in three Shelby County parishes — St. Mary in Portsmouth, St. Mary in Panama and St. Boniface in Westphalia — before joining the St. Albert faculty in 1988. While on the St. Ambrose faculty, he served as a sacramental minister at St. Andrew Parish in Bluegrass since 2008.
Grant is presumed innocent during the diocese's investigation of the allegation, the press release stated. He didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
Diocese of Des Moines spokeswoman Anne Marie Cox said she couldn't release details of the complaint, including where the misconduct allegedly occurred or the number of alleged victims.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
