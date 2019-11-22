Omaha police have reopened the Interstate 480 ramp to southbound U.S. Highway 75 near downtown after it was closed following three crashes, 911 operators said Friday.

The first crash was reported just after 5 a.m. The crashes were cleaned up and the ramp was reopened around 8:30 a.m., the Nebraska State Patrol said.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription