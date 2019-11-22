Omaha police have reopened the Interstate 480 ramp to southbound U.S. Highway 75 near downtown after it was closed following three crashes, 911 operators said Friday.
The first crash was reported just after 5 a.m. The crashes were cleaned up and the ramp was reopened around 8:30 a.m., the Nebraska State Patrol said.
