Omaha police have closed the Interstate 480 ramp to southbound U.S. Highway 75 near downtown after three crashes, 911 operators said Friday.
The first crash was reported just after 5 a.m. Traffic is being diverted.
bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,
