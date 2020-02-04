A 21-year old inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha died early Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said.

Carmichael Elya was found unresponsive in his cell about 4:20 a.m., a spokeswoman said.  He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.  

Elya was convicted of first-degree sexual assault in Sarpy County and sentenced to six to 10 years in prison. He began serving his sentence on March 6, 2017.  

The cause of death has yet to be determined, the spokeswoman said. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Corrections, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

