Two people were injured, one critically, after the kitchen of a North Omaha home caught fire Wednesday evening.
Omaha Fire Department fire and medical units were called to the home near the corner of Binney Street and Florence Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m., according to an emergency dispatcher.
Firefighters and medics found a small but smoky fire in the kitchen. The fire was quickly extinguished, but a 65-year-old man was hospitalized at Nebraska Medical Center with critical burns. A 60-year-old woman also was transported for treatment of smoke inhalation.
