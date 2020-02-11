In a surprise announcement, Douglas County Board member Marc Kraft said Tuesday he will not seek re-election this year.

Kraft, 72, had been expected to pursue a fourth term representing District 5, in central and northwest Omaha. But he said Tuesday that he had been weighing his long-term plans since 2017. He cited health issues “and the desire to let others enter public service.”

“I thank the voters and all the hardworking public servants who make Douglas County and Omaha a great place to live and work,” Kraft said.

A longtime downtown Omaha business owner, Kraft, a Democrat, has been in elected office for nearly 20 years. He served two terms on the Omaha City Council before being elected to the County Board.

He has been an enthusiastic supporter of a controversial proposed downtown courthouse annex and juvenile detention center. He reiterated his support for the project, calling it “the right thing to do at the right time.”

Kraft faced at least two challengers, Michael Young and Joe DiCostanzo, in the upcoming Democratic primary. One Republican, Tim Lonergan, has filed for the seat as well.

Photos: The Omaha World-Herald's best images of 2019

chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057,

twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH

Tags

Chris Burbach covers the Douglas County Board, Planning Board and other local government bodies, as well as local neighborhood issues. Follow him on Twitter @chrisburbach. Phone: 402-444-1057.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started