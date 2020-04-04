Douglas County Health Department Director Adi Pour said she is taking heat from both sides during the coronavirus pandemic: those who say the restriction she has imposed are too harsh and those who say they arne't tough enough. "Sometimes that weighs on you, and then you just need to step back and say, 'I need to do what is right for this community and what is right for public health,' " she said.
Douglas County Health Department Director Adi Pour at a press conference on March 22. She said she has focused on being calm and collected in press conferences during the coronavirus pandemic. "The last thing I want is to come across as being nervous or anxious because I do not think that that's helpful for anyone," she said.
Adi Pour was not exactly a household name in Omaha before the coronavirus pandemic, but she has been a well-known and respected leader in Nebraska public health circles for decades.
Now, by virtue of a job that gives her sweeping powers in an epidemic, she has been thrust into the spotlight, closing Douglas County bars for St. Patrick's Day, ending restaurant dining and telling police that yes, they can break up crowds of more than 10 and issue citations.
While most people are complying, the spotlight has brought criticism: that Pour's orders do too much, or that they do too little. It has also brought unhinged wrath. This week, a former TV meteorologist was charged with emailing multiple profane death threats to her.
Through the storm, Pour has calmly focused on what she calls her compass: guarding the health of the community, her community for almost 50 years. She knows that there's pain involved, but she's striving to use her authority to make decisions and recommendations to elected officials based on science, data and the best medical advice she can get, and to use her sudden prominence to persuade people to go along to save one another.
"I think every day that I have to make the right decision for this community and for public health, and that's my compass," Pour said. "And I follow that compass very, very stern, so to say."
People who know the director of the Douglas County Department of Health say the Adi Pour who is front and center in the local fight against COVID-19 is exactly the same person they’ve seen take on such community challenges as measles outbreaks, sexually transmitted diseases, obesity, health disparities and the surprise arrival of hurricane refugees.
They say Pour’s skills, experience and demeanor make her well suited to the difficult task at hand.
“She’s science-based and evidence-based,” said Dr. Joann Schaefer, former chief medical officer of the State of Nebraska. Schaefer has known Pour since she worked as administrator of epidemiology in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. “She knows how to manage people well and build a team and be a good team player. ... She’s got finesse and grace and kindness along with decision-making ability and critical thinking. You put that together, and she’s an outstanding leader.”
Pour has made tough decisions and crucial recommendations in the COVID-19 crisis. She has issued directed health measures that, among other things, limited gatherings to 10 people and closed bars in Douglas County before St. Patrick’s Day, when Omaha still had few recorded cases of the coronavirus. Restaurants had to shut down sit-down dining. Gov. Pete Ricketts later issued similar orders for Douglas and nearby counties that now apply to the entire state. When it was unclear whether Omaha police could enforce the limits, Pour made it clear that they could break up crowds and issue citations.
Pour’s order imposed restrictions on day cares. It effectively shuttered hair and nail salons, plus tattoo and massage parlors, when she clarified that those businesses can’t keep people the required 6 feet apart, so they had to “cease operations.”
She has consulted with and closely advised Ricketts, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and area school superintendents on their decisions, and has backed Ricketts on the restrictions he has put in place. She has also held off on ordering Douglas County residents to stay at home, as Ricketts has declined to do statewide.
"I don't think citizens understand completely about how these decisions are made, these restrictions, these directed health measures, and who has the authority to make them," Stothert said. "Even though it's only the governor or basically the chief medical officer ... which is really guided by the governor, and Dr. Pour ... who can do that, we don't do these in a vacuum."
Pour and the County Health Department are acting under authority given to county health directors by state law and county and city codes to battle an epidemic. Omaha city code says it's the duty of the county health director, "whenever in his judgment the city is afflicted or threatened with an epidemic of contagious or infectious disease," to issue orders deemed "effective for the prevention, removal or limiting of such disease." City code also gives the county health director the authority to quarantine people who have the disease.
But Pour is not working alone, not by far. She is closely cooperating with state medical officials, University of Nebraska Medical Center experts and the Douglas County Board of Health, in addition to elected officials,
"Any time that she has come out with her (directed health measures) which she has clarified, like when she clarified what she meant about the beauty salons and the nail salons and such, she talks to me, she talks to the governor, she talks to Dr. Anthone," Stothert said. "I mean, there's a lot of people that work together to give us guidance on, based on what they know about this virus, its spread, how people are infected with it, what we should be doing, and what we should be restricting. We are all working very closely together."
For her part, Pour said it has been tough to make decisions that she knew would hurt businesses and livelihoods, especially small businesses such as some hair salons and day cares that might not survive a temporary shutdown. But she said her responsibility is to protect the community's health.
And to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, to protect people, people need to maintain social distance so the virus can't travel from person to person.
People have flooded her office with calls, some crying, some angry, about the effect of the restrictions on their businesses and livelihoods.
"It's very hard," Pour said. Hard on the people. Hard on her staff.
A former TV meteorologist, Ronald G. Penzkowski, was charged this week with making terroristic threats and stalking after he allegedly emailed death threats to Pour. The man, who went by Ron Gerard and had worked as a spokesman for then-Mayor Jim Suttle, was reportedly angry about restrictions in response to COVID-19. Police say he threatened to lynch her and slash her throat.
Pour has declined to comment on those threats. Schaefer said public health directors and chief state medical officers "get a lot of hate."
"You've got to be really passionate about doing your job to stay in it because it's really a thankless job," she said. "But the reward is amazing when you can see the things that you do actually make a difference in people's lives and save people's lives. ... I know that's what's keeping her in the job every day."
Pour said she's receiving criticism from both sides.
"I get people who are saying, 'Why are you not making more strict restrictions?' " she said. "And I have those who say, 'Do not ever get into my business; you don't need to tell me what to do.' So I have both sides, and sometimes that weighs on you, and then you just need to step back and say, 'I need to do what is right for this community and what is right for public health.' "
That does not include a shelter-in-place order, at least not yet, Pour said. Such an order should be done statewide by the governor if it's done at all, she said. While Nebraska is one of only a handful of states that haven't imposed a shelter-in-place order, Pour said the restrictions in place in Douglas County and elsewhere in Nebraska are as stringent as those in some states that have issued stay-at-home orders.
"You know, honestly, I make decisions based on data," she said. "I look at studies that are coming out. I look at modeling. I have a pretty good team also at Nebraska Medicine, that is infections disease docs. And I bounce ideas off of them. I listen to them."
She seeks recommendations from the UNMC physicians and a medical doctor on her own staff. Pour strives, she said, to reach decisions based on data and experts' input, and to avoid "becoming political."
"That is very dangerous in these times, that you are losing sight," Pour said. "You know, public health should not be in the realm of politics. Public health should really be straightforward based on data. What is best practice. That's what we need to do now."
The Douglas County Health Department's year-round work includes inspecting restaurants and swimming pools, enforcing ordinances against garbage piles in people's yards, as well as promoting healthy living and combating disease outbreaks. The latter is foremost now. Among other duties, the department's workers are "contact tracing": tracking the movements and social contacts of everyone in the county who has tested positive for COVID-19. They’re alerting the people who have come into contact with an infected person and, if there was enough exposure, directing them to quarantine themselves.
Pour and the Health Department are playing a similar role to that played more than a century ago by Dr. E.T. Manning, Omaha's city health commissioner, in the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. Manning faced some of the same decisions that Pour and Ricketts face today. After the first death in Omaha, Manning issued a sweeping order closing churches, schools, movie houses and theaters, and shutting down public events. Prohibiting public gatherings, Manning said at the time, was "the only way known to medical science to check the spread of the disease."
The Spanish flu killed as many as 50 million people worldwide, including at least 974 people in Omaha and 2,500 to 7,500 statewide.
In modern times, the County Health Department is charged with checking the spread of disease in Omaha and the rest of the county. On smaller scales, Pour and her staff have dealt with multiple outbreaks — mumps, measles, chicken pox, influenza — during her 18 years as health director. Disease control is just part of what they do in their three "p's" — protect, promote and prioritize the health of the community, Douglas County Board member Mary Ann Borgeson said.
Borgeson has worked closely with Pour on health issues, and was on the County Board that hired her in 2002. At the time, Pour was administrator of the Epidemiology, Toxicology and Vector Surveillance Section of the State Department of Health and Human Services. She was also the state toxicologist, a position she had held since 1989.
A native of Switzerland — she still has her Swiss German accent — Pour came to Omaha in 1971. She worked in a laboratory at the Eppley Institute for Cancer Research. She obtained a second bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She then earned a master's and doctorate in toxicology from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Borgeson said Pour has built relationships and trust with community and business leaders in Omaha through the way she operates as public health director and through her community involvement.
"We are very, very lucky to have Dr. Pour as our health director," Borgeson said. "She not only is an expert in the public health field, but she has the professionalism and demeanor, and openness, to cooperate and discuss with many people our situation."
She said Pour "will listen, will discuss, will come up with action, and then seek advice as to which action we should take and then ultimately make that decision."
Former Rep. Brad Ashford saw that up close when a planeload of people evacuated from Hurricane Katrina were sent to Omaha on very short notice. Ashford was head of the Omaha Housing Authority at the time. He said the people had to be quarantined and given health screenings and health care. They were placed temporarily at the old Civic Auditorium. Pour and Borgeson made it clear to Ashford that his role was to find housing for the evacuees who would be staying.
"She had to protect the community from whatever residual health effects the people had from the hurricane, and she was so committed to helping the people," Ashford said. "She had to make hard decisions, and she didn't flinch."
He said the manner in which Pour talks at press conferences and public briefings is the same demeanor he saw from her during the Katrina situation.
"She has a very even demeanor, doesn't seem to be rattled at all by crises," Ashford said. "She's very empathetic, but also professional."
That reputation for empirical decision-making, listening and relationship-building are serving Pour and the people of Douglas County well during the COVID-19 crisis, said Chris Rodgers, chairman of the County Board and the Board of Health. He said she has earned the respect of people in other branches of government and business.
Pour, who is 69, said staying calm and composed is part of her nature and related to her faith. She is Catholic. Her demeanor in addressing the public is also intentional.
"The last thing I want is to come across as being nervous or anxious because I do not think that that's helpful for anyone," she said. "I need to be the voice of calm in these times. I need to be calm for the community. This is my community, and my biggest goal is to keep this community safe and healthy."
She said people in Douglas County have taken steps to social distance but need to do better, including not going shopping en masse. Her biggest frustration: People are not adhering enough to directives on social distancing and limiting travel.
"This adherence to stay at home, work from home, only go out for essential services, go shopping once a week, go in there and go home again," she said, "it all goes hand in hand with the social distancing ... Only if we have that social distancing or stay at home are we actually going to break the chain of this virus."
Stothert, a former nurse, said she has "the utmost confidence" in Pour. She said she has always respected the health director but had never had cause to work with Pour so closely before.
"The more I get to know her, the more I respect her," Stothert said. "She's very well educated. She's brilliant as far as this goes, and she thinks things out very, very carefully. And you know, she absolutely is making the decisions in collaboration with a lot of other experts, (to do) what she thinks at this time is best for the city. She is ready at any time to make further restrictions as she sees necessary."
