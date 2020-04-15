A dog died but two people made it out safely after the back of a house caught fire Wednesday afternoon.
The fire at 5133 Jefferson Circle was called in about 1:30 p.m.
Two people were out of the house when firefighters arrived, but the dog was still inside.
A large amount of smoke was coming out the back of the split-level home.
According to the Omaha Fire Department, the fire was caused by improper use of a grill and disposal of charcoal.
