You expect to see falling snow in mid-January if you live in Nebraska or Iowa. But even if you live in Florida, you don't expect to see falling iguanas.
Yeesh! While we do have a bit of a mess from falling snow this morning, at least it's not raining Iguanas! Which would you prefer? 🦎❄️ https://t.co/I0US4JtrLL— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 22, 2020
The temperature dropped to 40 in Miami early Wednesday, something that hasn't happened since 2010, said Paxton Fell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami. In Fort Lauderdale, which is about 30 miles north of Miami, it has been at least two years since it has been that cold, she said.
Iguanas, which are cold-blooded, slow down or become immobile when the temperature drops that low. So the iguanas that are up in trees when the mercury dips can tumble to the ground.
The invasive reptiles are stunned by the temperatures, but they won't necessarily die, unless they fall from high up.
Yep 2 here ☹️🦎 pic.twitter.com/aSA0dp25aD— Cheryl (@cheranct) January 22, 2020
"A lot of people joke around when it gets super cold that iguanas will fall out of the trees," Fell said. "We did it on our end to be a heads up."
This report includes material from The Associated Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.