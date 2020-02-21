The sandhill crane “show’’ is still a few weeks away, but staff at Rowe Sanctuary in Gibbon, Nebraska, encourage people to make reservations now to view the migrating birds.
"The show" is what Andrew Pierson, the Rowe director of conservation, calls the stopover of hundreds of thousands of sandhill cranes along a 50-mile stretch of the Platte River in central Nebraska.
Migrating birds already are starting to arrive. Right now, it’s mainly Canada and snow geese at Rowe, which is located 15 miles southeast of Kearney. But Pierson said an aerial survey showed more than 10,000 sandhill cranes already are along the river.
Numbers will build to around half a million in March before the cranes start to move north, usually in early April.
“It’s pretty fun to watch during March,’’ Pierson said.
Reservations are stacking up for Rowe's viewing blinds. The Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center in Wood River also has blinds.
“The start of the peak season is already pretty full,’’ Pierson said.
To make a reservation, go to https://rowe.audubon.org/ or call 308-468-5282. The number at the Crane Trust is 308-382-1820.