Ice jams on the Elkhorn River are causing minor flooding and road closures in Dodge County.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced at 10 a.m. Friday that a nine-mile stretch of Highway 275 between Scribner and West Point was closed because of Elkhorn River flooding.
Due to ice jams on the Elkhorn River, water is now over Highway 275. The highway is closed at the 91 & 275 jct to West Point. Check https://t.co/KD6t82hKgL for closure and detour information. pic.twitter.com/NI02ER38KF— Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) February 7, 2020
Officials said water was over Highway 275 between Highways 32 and 91. They have closed that section to traffic in both directions, according to their Nebraska 511 website.
The flood stage of the Elkhorn River at West Point is measured at 12 feet. On Friday about 9:15 a.m., the river was measuring at 5.7 feet.
