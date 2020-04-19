We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Patti Cacioppo wasn’t going to let the novel coronavirus stop her grandson from having a prom.

“I wanted to give him something to remember. So I told him, I said, 'Sal, I want you to have a prom,' " she said.

Cacioppo’s grandson, Salvatore Cacioppo, had some doubts.

“He said, ‘We can't because everything's canceled.’ I said, 'Well, I'm going to give you a prom.' And he said, ‘But I can't have a date.’ I said, 'Well, you can have me for your date,' ” Patti said.

Sal’s grandfather, Richard Cacioppo, acted as chaperone because, of course, all proms have chaperones, Patti said.

With a date and a chaperone set, all that was missing was a prom-worthy dinner. Patti headed to Hy-Vee, hoping to use Sal’s employee discount.

“They decided to sponsor the whole thing,” she said.

The grocer donated steak filet, shrimp, baked potatoes, bacon-wrapped asparagus and Lithuanian torte.

Sal arrived to the prom Saturday in a suit and tie. Patti wore a sequined skirt.

“It was really nice. Hy-Vee did a great job of putting together an amazing meal for us,” Sal said. “It was a good time to bond with my grandparents. It was really amazing.”

Though the list of missed senior traditions is long, Sal did get to finish out his senior hockey season with Creighton Prep. It’s a sport he plans to keep playing while attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha in the fall.

It’s a sport that’s also become a family tradition.

Sal’s father, Tim Cacioppo, had his children in skates almost as soon as they could walk. And Tim wore his own skates even as he battled ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

A progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord, ALS took Tim’s life in 2016, three years after he was diagnosed.

Patti said her son played hockey until he couldn’t get on the ice anymore.

“He couldn't talk anymore cause that was the first thing he lost,” she said. “But he would still get out on that ice even if it was for 30 or 60 seconds at a time just to play with his team on a Thursday morning. Sal’s kind of following in his dad's footsteps.”

Sal was 15 when his dad died. Patti said her son missed seeing Sal get his first driver’s license and his first job.

Sal’s missing out on so much from his senior year, Patti said.

“We don't get to have a graduation,” she said. “They don't get to have their final grades. They don't get to do this. They don't get to do that. I can't give him a diploma. This prom may not be what you would normally think, but you know what, 20 years from now he's still gonna remember it.”