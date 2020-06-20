Hy-Vee supermarkets have recalled their store-brand bagged garden salad because it may be contaminated with Cyclospora, a parasite that causes an intestinal infection, according to press releases from Hy-Vee and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The product, made by Fresh Express, was distributed to stores in Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Fresh Express reported the possible contamination to the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after investigating a Cyclospora outbreak in the upper Midwest. 

The recall covers Hy-Vee 12-ounce packages of bagged garden salad, including all universal product codes and expiration dates.

Hy-Vee said in a press release that has not received any reports of illness due to consumption of the salad. Customers should discard the salad or return it to the store for a refund.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis, caused by the parasite, include diarrhea, weight loss, cramping, fatigue, vomiting and a low-grade fever. They show up about seven days after ingestion and will linger for several weeks or more if not treated. 

17 rare and unusual health stories out of Omaha

One rare disease left an Omaha doctor eating a shakelike formula to supplement her diet. A friend said it tasted like cat food. An Omaha man woke up after his family took him off life support. And a Lincoln teen is allergic to almost everything.

Check out the stories on their unusual ailments and sometimes equally unusual treatment plans.

1 of 17

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email