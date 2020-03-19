Window panels will soon separate customers and cashiers at Hy-Vee Supermarkets.

The panel installations are the latest effort made by the grocer to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Starting Friday, reusable bags will be banned in stores because it’s “difficult to monitor their cleanliness,” the company said.

Hy-Vee is also among a few Omaha area grocers to set aside an hour of shopping for at-risk customers.

Shoppers who are 60 and older, pregnant women and anyone with a health condition that makes them more susceptible to serious illness can shop at Hy-Vee from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week.

