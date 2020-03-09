Kara Kopystynsky never thought her voice mattered.
So at 42 years old, she acknowledges that she’s never voted.
But she’ll be at the polls in November. And she was there on Sunday with several hundred other people at the 2020 Omaha Women’s Day March at Midtown Crossing in Turner Park.
“I’m voting,” the Omahan said. “If I don’t try to make a change, I’ll never know. I can at least try.”
The event drew people of all ages: There were babies and baby boomers, but the crowd was dominated by young adults. And it was a diverse crowd in terms of race and ethnicity.
The 2016 election convinced Kopystynsky that elections matter. Sure, the job situation is great, she said, but the country is too divided.
“We’re separating people, you can’t do that,” she said. “We all need to stand up and come together. We all strive for the same thing — it’s a better life.”
Kopystynsky’s husband, John Antoniak, also will be voting for the first time in November and also attended the rally. They were joined by their 7-year-old daughter, Delanie Antoniak-Kopystynsky. Their son, 24-year-old Donovan Kopystynsky, persuaded them to attend the rally and register to vote.
Donovan said he wants to see the country move away from “how manipulative and power-hungry everybody is.”
His generation, he believes, will turn out to vote. “We want change, and I think it will happen,” he said.
For 19-year-old Alejandra Saenz of Waverly, Nebraska, a student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the march was a chance to be engaged.
“I really want to make a difference in the world, and for me, this was a first step,” she said as she sat on the lawn at Turner Park, listening to speakers and holding a sign that read: “A real woman is whatever she wants to be.”
Rachel Fox of the You Go Girl nonprofit helped organize the march.
“We’re here to stand up for our rights and we’re not going to stop,” she said.
Fox said it is aggravating that Nebraska is among a handful of states blocking an effort to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Nebraska ratified the ERA in 1972 but rescinded its approval the next year. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said that second vote should hold sway and the state shouldn’t be counted as being in support.
That doesn’t sit well with Fox. “It’s as if they’re dismissing the fact that we’re striving for equality,” she said.
Mary Green and Lauren Kincaid of the League of Women Voters were at the rally registering people to vote. Kincaid said a number of people weren’t already registered.
“I’m surprised, but it probably reflects the percentages of people who aren’t voting,” Kincaid said. “There are so many people in the United States who don’t vote.”
The League attends all types of events to register voters.
Abortion rights, sexual assault and job discrimination were among the main issues that participants cited as concerns.
The departure of Elizabeth Warren from the 2020 presidential race was foremost on the mind of Betti Thomasian.
She brought a sign that said “Women should rule,” and a friend was carrying a sign that Thomasian made for last year’s march: “Nevertheless, she persisted.”
That Warren didn’t make it farther and Hillary Clinton didn’t win the presidency in 2016 are indications of how much work is left to do, she said.
“We are going to persist, and we are going to fight to win,” Thomasian said.
