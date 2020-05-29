A small group joins State Sen. Ernie Chambers outside the Nebraska State Capitol on Friday to protest the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. Tami Damian said the group was there “to support our black and brown brothers and sisters.” She said a larger rally is planned for 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol.
Hundreds gathered near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night to protest the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died at the hands of a white police officer.
Though the protest organizers have called for a peaceful gathering, the nearby Target closed its doors early. A sign announcing the store's temporary closure posted to the doors didn't mention the protests.
A Target spokesperson told KMTV that the store was closed at 2 p.m. “out of concern for the safety of our team and guests.”
A number of Target stores in the Minneapolis area have been temporarily closed after riots this week in which retailers were looted and a police station was set on fire. Target is headquartered in Minneapolis.
In a Facebook post, one of the organizers of the Omaha protest asked participants to "stay away from Target" and to avoid parking on private property.
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday encouraged Nebraskans to act peacefully when exercising their First Amendment right to protest.
Ricketts called the incident leading to Floyd's death an “egregious violation of Mr. Floyd’s rights” and said the officer, who was fired earlier this week, should be charged and tried.
Later Friday, the Hennepin County attorney announced that the officer, Derek Chauvin, had been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Ricketts said he had not seen the video himself but was basing his reaction on news reports and the responses of law enforcement officials. He said the case reflects poorly on law enforcement and creates mistrust between law enforcement and communities of color.
“It’s really just another terrible case here in the United States,” he said.
A small group of protesters gathered on the State Capitol’s north steps Friday, along with State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, holding signs calling for justice for Floyd and saying “White Silence Supports White Violence.”
Another rally, held Thursday outside the northeast Omaha police precinct, drew a crowd of about 40 people to pay homage to Floyd.
World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.
