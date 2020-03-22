The coronavirus outbreak and the resulting efforts to keep Americans safe have had a huge impact on everyone’s lives. For now, you’ll also see a difference in your weekday Omaha World-Herald. Starting Monday, we’re temporarily making changes that reflect the reality of today’s world: lots of coronavirus developments, almost no sporting events at any level and far less dining, nightlife and entertainment activity.
The World-Herald will continue to be your trusted source for local, national and world news. In fact, we’ve been devoting even more space in print and online to news coverage, especially related to the coronavirus issues that have changed the way we live. We’ll still cover the Huskers and other sports topics, but in fewer pages since games and even practices have been canceled. And we’ll temporarily suspend our GO magazine section on Thursdays, because the activities we normally write about have been shut down.
On weekdays, you’ll see The World-Herald delivered in two sections: one with local, national, world and business news, and the other with sports, opinions, comics and more. It will look different, just as a lot of things are different these days, but it will remain packed with important and interesting news that you can trust.
Your Sunday World-Herald will continue to be the robust publication to which you are accustomed — and Omaha.com will continue to be updated throughout the day, every day. You can count on World-Herald journalists to provide frequent local updates on coronavirus and other news.
Like you, we’re looking forward to the day when this coronavirus crisis has passed. When we get back to normal, and the games and concerts resume, you can count on us being there to tell you about them with a full sports section; about going out to eat again; and events in the GO magazine.
SAFETY MEASURES
The safety and well-being of those in our community is our highest priority. We’re closely monitoring the latest information on COVID-19 and are being diligent in having our employees and carriers follow the recommendations established by the World Health Organization.
According to the WHO: “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.” Also among the WHO recommendations is to “keep informed and follow the advice of the local health authorities.”
One important way to stay informed is by reading your daily newspaper. Thank you for your support as we continue to deliver timely and accurate news and information to you in these difficult times.
