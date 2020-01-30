Come Monday, the nation's eyes turn to Iowa as the state's Democrats gather in gyms, libraries and schools to start the national process of picking the party's presidential nominee.
The caucuses, which begin at 7 p.m., will be held at 1,678 precinct sites and 99 satellite locations.
Political observers expect high turnout in a muddled race with up to five top-tier contenders: Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and, perhaps, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Iowa Republicans caucus on Monday, too, though those meetings are merely a formality, before the Iowa Republican Party announces caucus-goers' overwhelming support for President Donald Trump.
But what are the Iowa caucuses? The World-Herald built this primer for Iowa voters and others curious about how they work.
Defining a caucus
At its root, the Iowa caucuses are organizational meetings for state political parties to select each precinct's party leaders and recommendations for the party platform. In presidential election years, attendees also pick which presidential candidate they like.
A little history
Iowa Democrats grabbed first-in-the-nation status for the caucuses almost by accident, when they moved up the date of the 1972 caucuses to make time after the caucuses for selecting delegates to the state and national party conventions, historians say. It only grew into a national political phenomenon after Democrat Jimmy Carter won Iowa in 1976 and ended up winning the White House.
This ain't voting
Attending a caucus takes time. Caucus-goers will spend at least an hour at precinct sites to get through the process, often more. People speak on behalf of candidates before making their preferences known. Some caucus sites, but not all, provide child care, or a play area for kids.
"For people who are extroverts and love politics, it’s magical," said Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, who has volunteered at Iowa caucus sites and plans to help out again this year.
Picking sides
Iowa Republicans keep it simple. They write their presidential preferences on blank sheets of paper and get counted.
Democrats have a much more public and complicated process. People will be asked to move to spots set aside for supporters of each candidate, often the corners and sides of a room. Voters who are undecided huddle as well. After people align with a candidate, the counting begins. Candidates must secure 15% of the voters at the caucus site to be considered "viable."
"They have to register their support in a very tangible, physical way," said Karen Kedrowski, director of the Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University. "They literally 'vote' with their feet."
A second choice
Supporters of candidates who, after the first alignment, secure less than 15% support can try to recruit people backing other non-viable candidates to meet the threshold, or they can go stand with an already "viable" candidate. This year, caucus-goers can re-align once, not multiple times, as was allowed in the past. Also new this year: people can leave after being counted in a viable group.
Public choices
The public nature of the Democrats' caucuses keeps some people from participating, said David Peterson, a political science professor at Iowa State University. But one thing that helps is caucuses involve neighbors from the same political party, who may know each other already, he said.
"It’s tricky," he said. "Folks feel voting is private, but I think that’s not a huge group. Iowans have gotten used to this thing."
Satellite sites
Iowa Democrats who can't make it to their local caucus site have another option for the first time. They can caucus from one of 99 satellite voting sites, including from such far-flung places as Paris, France. People had to let the party know they planned to use a remote site by Jan. 17.
New results
For the first time, Iowa Democrats plan to publicly announce the number of supporters each candidate secured in the first wave of caucus counting, the first alignment. They still plan to announce the results of the final alignment, which helps decide how Iowa's 41 delegates to the Democratic National Convention are divided up among the candidates.
What the new results mean
This year, candidates could claim to have been the first choice of Iowa Democrats or to have out-performed expectations, based on the first round of results, in addition to the number of delegates secured. That could reduce Iowa's likelihood of narrowing the field and being an early predictor of the winner of the Democratic nomination.
Nebraskans will wait
Nebraska Republicans and Democrats will hold their party primaries May 12. Democrats tried caucusing in 2008, 2012 and 2016 for president. They decided in late 2018 to go back to a primary in 2020. Kleeb said the caucuses helped the party find a new generation of volunteers, but party leaders ultimately favored primaries to make sure Nebraska Democrats weigh in on down-ballot races and ballot initiatives.
