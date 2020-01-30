Key dates on the election calendar

Feb. 3: The Iowa caucuses

Feb. 7: Qualifying Democrats will debate in Manchester, N.H.

Feb. 11: New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary will take place.

Feb. 19: Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the next Democratic debate.

Feb. 22: Next up are the Nevada caucuses, the first contest where nonwhite voters play an outsized role.

Feb. 25: Democrats will hold their 10th debate in Charleston, S.C.

Feb. 29: The South Carolina primary will round out the month of February.

March 3: Fourteen states are scheduled to hold their primaries and caucuses on Super Tuesday, representing nearly half of all the Democratic delegates in the contest. The biggest prize will be California. Texas, Colorado, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Virginia and Tennessee are some of the other delegate-rich states voting that day.

March 10: Michigan and Washington are two of the six states holding primaries.

March 17: General election swing states Florida, Ohio and Arizona hold their primaries, along with Illinois, with nearly 600 delegates up for grabs.

April 28: Mid-Atlantic Democrats get their chance to vote, as New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut and Rhode Island go to the polls.

June 16: The Democratic primary season is set to close out as Washington, D.C., New Mexico, Montana and others vote.

CONVENTIONS

July 13-16: The Democratic National Convention will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Aug. 24-27: The GOP will hold its convention in Charlotte, N.C.

GENERAL ELECTION

Sept. 29: The first general election debate will be held in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Oct. 7: The vice-presidential debate will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Oct. 15: The presidential nominees will debate in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Oct. 22: The final presidential debate will take place in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nov. 3: Election Day

— The McClatchy Washington Bureau