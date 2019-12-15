A house fire in Ponca Hills on Sunday displaced occupants.
The fire was at a single-story house at 12011 Ponca Hills Road, an address west of Hummel Park. It was declared a working fire at 11:09 p.m. and under control about 20 minutes later.
No one was injured, according to a Douglas County dispatcher.
