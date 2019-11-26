omaha old market

Omaha's Old Market

First, the Thanksgiving lighting festival near Gene Leahy Mall was canceled due to construction.

Now, the Holidays in the Old Market kickoff scheduled for Tuesday night has been called off because of the snow. 

The lights in the Old Market still will be on if you want to brave the wind and snowy mix. But there's time to see it — lights will stay up until Jan. 5.

Saturday, the historic district will have elf readings, treat and gift specials, free rides from Ollie the Trolley, tours and other activities for Small Business Saturday.  

The light display is from 10th to 13th Streets and from Harney to Jackson Streets. 

