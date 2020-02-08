Highway 275 in Dodge County is back open to traffic after flood waters closed a portion of the highway Friday.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced on Twitter that the highway reopened between West Point and the Highway 92 junction with Highway 275, near Scribner.
The department advised that flaggers are presents and drivers should use caution.
Highway 275 has reopened between 92 & 275 jct and West Point! Flaggers are present and travelers should proceed with caution. Keep up to date by checking https://t.co/KD6t82hKgL! pic.twitter.com/un5LcAwsoI— Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) February 8, 2020
Friday, the department announced at 10 a.m. that a 9-mile stretch was closed because of ice jams on the Elkhorn River. The National Weather Service had issued a flood warning for Dodge County until 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
World-Herald staff writer Alia Conley contributed to this report.
