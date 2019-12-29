A blast of winter weather in central Nebraska this weekend dumped nearly a foot of snow in some places and continued to create hazardous travel conditions Sunday.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation cautioned people to avoid travel if possible. Visibility was reduced because of gusty winds and blowing snow.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed at mile marker 300 near Wood River on Sunday morning because of a jackknifed semitrailer truck blocking the road, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Traffic was being directed to Highway 30.
Many roads were reported to be partially or completely covered.
As of Sunday morning, Broken Bow had recorded about 11 inches of snow, Bassett got 6½, Valentine received 4 inches and North Platte got 3½.
Snow continued to fall throughout central and north-central Nebraska on Sunday, said Ed Townsend, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service's North Platte office.
The North Platte area could get another 1 to 2 inches of snow Sunday, Townsend said. Farther north, near Ainsworth and O'Neill, could see another 4 to 7 inches, he said.
The snow was expected to taper off sometime Sunday night.
In the Omaha area, Saturday's rainy weather made the record books, but snow was on tap to close out the weekend.
The Omaha area could begin to see snowfall by 3 p.m. Sunday, said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.
That possibility will continue through 3 a.m. Monday. During that period, the chance for snow will be about 30% to 40%.
"It shouldn't amount to much," Fajman said. "We shouldn't see any higher than an inch."
Lincoln has an even lower chance for snow than Omaha, Fajman said. The far northeastern part of the state, near Knox, Pierce and Wayne Counties, has the best chance for snow.
Saturday's precipitation set daily rainfall records in eastern Nebraska, according to the weather service.
Omaha's 1.76 inches bested a 1972 record of 0.60. It was the third-wettest December day in the city since the weather service began tracking such data.
Lincoln's 2.12 inches, the capital city's second-wettest day in December, beat a record of 0.33, also set in 1972.
Norfolk's 0.62 inches topped a record of 0.29 set in 1948.
10 unusual weather events in the Midlands through the years
March 23, 1913: Omaha Easter tornado
An estimated 103 people were killed and 350 injured in the Omaha area when the tornado struck with no warning on a warm Easter Sunday. About 750 of Omaha’s more than 2,000 damaged houses were destroyed. The tornado — now categorized by the National Weather Service as an F4 storm with 166- to 200-mph winds — was part of the most catastrophic outbreak of tornadoes in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa history.
More photos.
Here, people stand at 2410 Lake St. after the tornado.
DOUGLAS COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY
July 1936: Dust Bowl
Nebraskans experienced the worst of the Dust Bowl in July 1936. The state experienced scorching heat, with Omaha hitting 114 degrees. The city recorded 35 days that year with temperatures of 100 degrees or higher. Air conditioning was not yet common and people slept outdoors to catch a breeze.
Here, a dust storm approaches Naponee, Nebraska, in 1935. The large building is the First Congregational Church.
NEBRASKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Jan. 2-3, 1949: Blizzard
One of the worst blizzards on record suffocated all but southeast Nebraska. The region’s economy teetered on the edge of collapse as ceaseless winds and fresh snow defied efforts to keep roads and rail lines clear. Livestock by the tens of thousands died of starvation and exposure. Whole towns rationed food, and some residents burned furniture for household fuel.
Here, Vincent McKeown stands beside his car in a 20-foot deep snow canyon made by plows on Highway 275 10 miles west of Norfolk, Nebraska.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 1960: Flooding
Melting from a heavy winter snowfall led to widespread flooding across eastern Nebraska. Rivers were already swollen when rain, followed by up to 9 inches of snow, swept the area April 1.
Here, H.H. Lallman (foreground), 71, chats with Chris Martinsen, 77 and Johanna Keilstrup in Winslow, Nebraska during Elkhorn River flooding.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 10-11, 1975: Blizzard
The storm raged across eastern Nebraska and caused deaths in five states. Omaha had just an inch of snow on the ground at 6 a.m. Jan. 10, but by 9 a.m. the city had declared a snow emergency. At one point an estimated 10,000 vehicles were stuck, stalled or abandoned in Omaha. Winds reached 60 mph, creating drifts as high as 10 feet. More than a foot of snow fell.
More photos.
Seen here are vehicles stalled on 72nd Street south of Dodge.
THE WORLD-HERALD
May 6, 1975: Omaha tornado
An F4 tornado with winds of more than 200 mph tore through a nine-mile-long section of Omaha, killing three people and injuring more than 100. Early detection, aided by storm spotters, helped prevent greater loss of life. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in 2013 ranked the damage as the eighth worst tornado in U.S. history at an inflation-adjusted cost of more than $1 billion.
Read more.
Here, an aerial view of the Westgate area is seen on May 7, 1975.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oct. 26, 1997: Early snowstorm
Heavy, wet snow fell on still-leafy trees across southeastern Nebraska, resulting in downed tees, limbs and power lines. Streets were blocked, and houses and cars were damaged. The storm killed an estimated 3 percent of the Omaha-area’s trees and damaged another 30 to 35 percent.
More photos.
Seen here is a snow-covered street and crushed trees near Miller Park in Omaha on Oct. 26, 1997.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 22, 2003: Supersized hailstone
Aric Brophy, left, of Aurora, Nebraska, raced outdoors to retrieve a hailstone and impress his kids. He came back with the then-largest hailstone on record for the U.S.: 7 inches across and 18.75 inches around.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Summer 2011: Missouri River flooding
Heavy snowmelt and record spring rains in the upper part of the Missouri River watershed overwhelmed levees and imperiled the six massive dams that control the Missouri’s flow. Flooding lasted four months and caused billions of dollars in damage.
U.S. Highway 136 is seen here running east of Brownville, Nebraska, over the Missouri River channel and into flooded Missouri farmland on July 15, 2011.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 4, 2016: Lake Manawa waterspout
A long and lanky waterspout formed over Lake Manawa about 5:30 p.m., mesmerizing the many people in the metro area who saw it. After waltzing on the lake for 10 minutes or so, it broke apart. A spectacular sight, the tornado was harmless, because it had anchored itself to the lake. Had it not occurred in a populated area, the waterspout’s existence would have gone unrecorded. That’s because it was a rare tornado that formed independent of a supercell thunderstorm. It was so weak and out of place that it didn’t show up on radar, nor did it leave a trail of damage.
More photos.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
